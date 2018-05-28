WWE Rumor Mill: Injury Update On Big Cass

What's the latest on Big Cass?

What's the story?

After video emerged of Big Cass limping during the European Tour, many thought the SmackDown superstar would be out of action for an extended period of time.

Despite his injury, Cass is expected to compete at live events later this week.

In case you didn't know

Footage of Cass limping during a match on the European tour leaked and many were convinced it was a work to followup on the angle he had with Daniel Bryan on SmackDown Live.

There has been little to no clarification on the status of Cass, so his limping could be him selling the submission from Bryan or could be a legit injury - minor or otherwise.

The heart of the matter

When wrestlers are injured or have been given time off from live events, WWE normally pulls their advertisements from their events pages.

An example of this would be Roman Reigns and WWE Champion AJ Styles who aren't advertised nor expected to appear on live events for this weekend according to PWInsider.

Cass' "injury" occurred last week and was rumored to be the reason he was pulled from the Money in the Bank qualifiying match against Samoa Joe that was originally scheduled.

He's not advertised to appear on the live event for Monday but is expected to appear on the live event this Sunday at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Since he's still advertised for the show Sunday, this would more than likely mean that whatever happened last week wasn't that serious.

What's next?

There's still plenty of time before the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, so Cass may be headed to a singles match against Bryan, but that is pure speculation.

Author's take

Cass has only been back for a few months and it would be a shame if he was taken out of the game this early.