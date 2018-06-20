Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Big Cass released three months after returning from injury

Five Months after Enzo Amore was released, his tag team partner Big Cass joins him as a former WWE employee.

Simon Cotton
ANALYST
News 20 Jun 2018, 01:10 IST
7.94K

The end of a seven-year WWE career
The end of a seven-year WWE career

Two days after his loss to Daniel Bryan at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, Big Cass' days as a member of the WWE roster have come to an end.

WWE released Big Cass Tuesday afternoon and ended his seven-year stint with the company.

Cass’ release comes three months after his return from injury in 2018 and was far from what fans expected WWE to do with the former NXT superstar.

With his matches competing for the Universal Championship and against big stars like Bryan, Enzo, Big Show and others, many wrestling fans assumed his return in 2018 would mark the beginning of a big singles push for the SmackDown Superstar.

Cass rose to fame in NXT as the tag team partner of former WWE superstar Enzo Amore and the group formed a stable with Carmella.

Enzo and Cass got called up to the main roster in 2016 after WrestleMania and were drafted to Monday Night Raw, but the team would not succeed in capturing any tag team gold during their time together.

Cass ended his partnership with Enzo in the summer of 2016 which lead to his heel turn and the start of their feud.

However, before their feud could progress, Cass suffered an injury to his ACL that kept him out of action until April.

With Cass absent, WWE put the Amore in the Cruiserweight Division and he went on to win the Cruiserweight Championship before being fired by the company amidst sexual assault allegations.

With both Enzo and Cass being out of WWE, many are wondering whether the duo will reunite on the independents, but that might not be a possibility.

During his appearance on the Store Horseman podcast, Enzo said that he and Cass were no longer friends and haven't spoken to each other since the Raw after SummerSlam last year.

Whether Enzo and Cass can eventually resolve their issues and reunite later on remains to be seen.

What's your opinion about Big Cass leaving WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

