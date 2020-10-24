Big E gives his honest verdict about Roman Reigns' new character

The New Day has officially split, leaving Big E with the clear path towards singles stardom. There are high hopes for the former Intercontinental Champion, and he should live up to all the expectations if WWE backs him up with some consistent booking decisions.

However, if Big E intends to become the top singles Superstar on SmackDown, he would have to have a showdown with Roman Reigns sooner rather than later. And we're not talking about the Roman Reigns of old.

Rechristened as The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns' heel persona is easily the Blue brand's best character. The reactions to the much-needed gimmick change have also been overwhelmingly positive.

Big E himself is also impressed with Roman Reigns' new demeanor. Ryan Satin interviewed the former WWE Tag Team Champion for FOX Sports, and the SmackDown Superstar shared his thoughts about the reigning WWE Universal Champion.

"Yeah. That was a lot of the feedback I got. Especially when he first came back. I think he's been killing it with his character. This direction. "The Tribal Chief" stuff. Everything that I've watched has been on-point."

Big E's wish list of opponents on SmackDown

Big E also revealed the opponents he would like to face on SmackDown in the future. He named Rey Mysterio, Dominik, and Seth Rollins as the Superstars he would like to mix things up with if given the opportunity.

Advertisement

"We have a lot of cool options I think now with the Draft. I feel like after eight years of being in the company ... I don't think I've ever had a match with Rey [Mysterio] before. We've tagged before. We've done stuff together. I think that's interesting. I think Dominik's been killing it. I see a lot of faces that I think intrigue me more. I think working Seth at this point would be interesting for me, because I worked Seth when he was in The Shield. The only singles match I can remember on the main roster, we had some match on Main Event. That match was really meaningful to me because it was a time where I was kind of floundering and I got to have this really good match with him."

Big E also revealed the New Day's initial backstage reaction when the WWE informed the trio about the planned split.