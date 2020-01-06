Big E hilariously buries 'atrocious' WWE match from 2015

Danny Hart FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST News Published Jan 06, 2020

Jan 06, 2020 IST SHARE

Big E is a key member of The New Day

The latest episode of The New Day’s Feel The Power podcast largely focused on the trio’s WWE experiences between WrestleMania 31 and WrestleMania 32, which included a victory in the first tag team Elimination Chamber match at the 2015 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Recalling their win over The Ascension, The Lucha Dragons, Los Matadores, The Prime Time Players and Tyson Kidd & Cesaro, Big E hilariously poked fun at the other Elimination Chamber match on the show, which saw Ryback defeat Dolph Ziggler, Wade Barrett, Mark Henry, R-Truth and Sheamus to win the vacant Intercontinental Championship.

“That tag team Elimination Chamber was the first tag team Elimination Chamber ever, but it also featured on that very same card, an Elimination Chamber for the men that was, dare I say, atrocious. I’m not gonna beat around the bush – it was terrible. It was trash.”

Explaining why he thought it was so bad, Big E pointed out an awkward moment in the match where Wade Barrett launched Dolph Ziggler into Mark Henry’s pod, breaking the pod open, but Henry stayed in his spot for several minutes before he was officially told to enter the match.

He also mentioned that Ziggler was almost dropped on his head a few times, jokingly describing the spots as “near-death experiences”.

You can watch the incident involving Henry, Barrett and Ziggler in the video below.