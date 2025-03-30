Big E to return as a heel and help his friends win WWE tag team titles at WrestleMania 41? Potential character change analyzed

Former WWE Champion Big E has been on the sidelines ever since he was kicked out of The New Day by his friends Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Big E is seen behind the scenes ahead of WWE PLEs or post-match shows, but he hasn't yet made his appearance on RAW since he was kicked out of the faction.

Ad

He has even talked about forming a new version of the faction with up-and-coming superstars like Oba Femi and Sol Ruca. However, the 39-year-old superstar can shock the fans by turning heel and helping out his New Day mates to win the World tag team titles from The War Raiders at WrestleMania 41.

Both Xavier and Kingston have shown their interest in winning the WWE World Tag Team Championship from Erik and Ivar at Mania. The duo recently defeated Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee in a Tornado Tag Team match on RAW, thanks to outside interference from a mysterious masked luchador. Their next target is seemingly The War Raiders.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Even though the match hasn't been officially announced, The New Day could be challenging The Viking Raiders for their title at WrestleMania 41. And the 11-time tag team champions in WWE can finally win the gold at 'Mania if Big E finally turns up to help them. That would also be interesting to watch, as Big E has not been a heel for a long time.

And who knows, Big E might also return to wrestling after a break of nearly three years now. The last time he wrestled was on March 11, 2022, when he accidentally suffered a brutal neck injury at the hands of Ridge Holland.

Ad

Big E opens up on his in-ring return to WWE from injury

Big E recently spoke to Dylan Bowker and addressed his injury status and in-ring return. Speaking about his injury, he said that he's feeling fine and there's no pain in his recovery.

“I feel great. The wild thing is that it has been over three years now. March 11th, 2022, is when I broke my neck. Right now, the situation is what it has been for a while. The last time I got scanned by C1 hasn’t formed a new bone where it’s broken, but it has formed cartilage. No pain or restrictions," he said.

Ad

Big E also shut down any possibility of him retiring permanently from wrestling, saying that the door hasn't officially closed on anything, but as of now, he is looking to lead a healthy life. It now remains to be seen if the former New Day member will make his return to the squared circle at WrestleMania 41 this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback