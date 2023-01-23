WWE Superstars Big E, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston, collectively known as The New Day, are back together.

The group has been without Big E since he got hurt at the beginning of 2022. In his absence, Kofi Kingston and Woods have continued competing at the highest level, which includes winning the NXT Tag Team Championships from Pretty Deadly at last month's NXT Deadline and successfully defending the belts on an episode of NXT television.

The New Day reunited at a rehearsal for tomorrow's one-off Bondi Beach event in Australia. Woods shared a clip on his Twitter account showing Big E shaking his hips as only he can while he and Kingston try to control their laughter.

The New Day has been without Big E since March 2022

Big E had a rough start to 2022. He lost the WWE Championship at the company's inaugural Day 1 premium live event, then accidentally suffered a broken neck at the hands of Ridge Holland during an episode of SmackDown in March.

Woods and Kingston have held the fort down in Big E's absence, but the full group has not been together on WWE television in 10 months. However, that hasn't stopped Big E from cheering his longtime partners and friends on from the sidelines.

At this time, there is still no timetable on Big E's return. In a recent interview, he revealed that he will need to get his neck scanned again this March, which will be the one-year anniversary of when he suffered the injury.

While the former world champion is remaining optimistic, he did say that he will have to make the best decision for his career based on what the doctors tell him then.

Are you excited to see The New Day back together? Sound off in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes