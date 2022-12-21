Update on Big E's possible WWE return

Big E has opened up about his road to recovery from the serious injury he suffered in a WWE match earlier this year.

On the March 11 episode of SmackDown, the New Day member landed awkwardly after receiving a belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland at ringside. He sustained a broken neck and has not wrestled since.

In an interview with These Urban Times, the 36-year-old revealed that he will find out more about his return date in March 2023:

"I have to get some more scans at the one-year mark in March, and then we'll see how everything's looking, but we'll see from there," Big E said. "Yeah, yeah [excited to return], my C1 is broken in two spots, so I obviously would be very smart about that. I was very fortunate, so I just want to make sure I'm making the best decision for myself, so we'll see in March." [0:04 – 0:22]

Big E is widely viewed as one of WWE's most popular superstars. His biggest career highlight so far came in September 2021 when he won the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley.

How is Big E feeling after eight months away from the ring?

In July, the former WWE Champion told TMZ he would be content if his neck injury forced him to retire early from wrestling. However, his latest update seems to confirm that he plans to step back into the ring once he is medically cleared to do so.

Asked to describe how he feels right now, the eight-time WWE Tag Team Champion gave a positive response:

"I feel great, honestly," Big E continued. "I'm really thankful for that. I don't have any nerve issues, no strength issues, no impairment whatsoever. It's obviously just to get back in the ring to do what we do, I wanna make sure my C1 is rock solid. But, other than that, I'm very blessed. I feel great." [0:23 – 0:37]

Away from the ring, the SmackDown Superstar has enjoyed providing voice-over work during his WWE absence.

What do you think the future holds for The New Day member in WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

