"I really can't say" - WWE Superstar Big E talks about his recent injury

WWE Superstar Big E spoke about his recent neck injury.

Fans were devastated to find out that during a match on WWE SmackDown, Big E broke his neck. He was facing Ridge Holland, who accidentally botched a move which caused a freak accident. Before the incident, the 36-year-old was the WWE Champion who lost the title to Brock Lesnar at Day 1 premium live event.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Big E spoke about his recent injury and what it means for his future and career in sports entertainment:

"It's really one of those 'wait and see' things. I really can't say. I don't know whether I'll be back in March at 100% or if they'll look at say, 'Maybe you should be doing something else with your life.' For me, March of next year is very far off, so I don't want to spend a lot of time worrying and stressing about that."

He also talked about what he has been up to and how he spent his time during his days off.

"I’ve been with this company for 13 years. That means a lot of Saturdays and Sundays in Poughkeepsie and Kalamazoo and most random towns. But, now I get to live my life a little bit and see some friends and I’m enjoying just being human.” [H/T -TMZ]

Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE Update! My C1 isn’t ossifying (forming bone) quite yet. The current plan is to get more scans at the one year mark & see how it’s progressing. The great news is I feel tremendous & surgery is off the table. Update! My C1 isn’t ossifying (forming bone) quite yet. The current plan is to get more scans at the one year mark & see how it’s progressing. The great news is I feel tremendous & surgery is off the table.

It will be interesting to see when Big E returns to the ring and reunites with The New Day. He currently has his next appointment in March 2023.

Big E says he feels content if he leaves wrestling in WWE

Earlier this year, Big E faced Ridge Holland on SmackDown where he broke his neck. Due to Holland botching a move outside the ring, the former WWE Champion landed on his head. Unfortunately, he broke his neck and was rushed to the hospital.

It was later discovered that no surgery was required but it will be very difficult to say if he could ever wrestle again. Speaking to TMZ, Big E was asked if feels content on leaving professional wrestling due to his injury and here is what he said:

"Yeah, I think so. Honestly, my philosophy as a human being is learning to be content with whatever life brings you. I'm so grateful to not be in a wheelchair, but if I was, I would have to adjust to life in a wheelchair. That's just how I am programmed. If I spend hours or days or weeks kind of mourning where I'm at in life, and not being what I wanted to be, that doesn't serve me." [H/T - TMZ]

Fans are waiting for Big E to fully recover and make his way back to the ring. It will be interesting to see when he returns.

