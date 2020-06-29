Big E reveals real backstage reaction after WWE received its first positive COVID-19 case

The WWE found its first COVID-19 case a few weeks back.

Big E takes us backstage at what really transpired in the WWE.

Big E hasn't allowed COVID-19 to stop him from performing in WWE

Big E is one of the many WWE Superstars who is still performing for the promotion amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods formed an alliance six years back called The New Day. The WWE Universe has come to love their gimmick and looks forward to watching the three perform every week.

Big E on WWE's backstage reaction to COVID-19 case

Big E was on The Sports Bubble. During the show, the WWE Tag Team Champion discussed The Undertaker's retirement, the time a cop pulled a gun on him and how WWE dealt with its first positive COVID-19 case.

In case you didn't know, one of WWE's Development Talent tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks back. This disrupted the entire shooting schedule of the promotion, and the company forced all its employees to undergo the test.

Big E recalls the incident the following way;

“Well, it definitely changed our shooting schedule that week so when we heard about the positive test with an NXT talent if we were supposed to tape on that day but then I think the day it came out but the next day we actually did tape that day then the next day we found on that evening the next day we had to stop the taping. We all got tested. We did the nasal swab for coronavirus which I kind of heard some horror stories and it’s not great, don’t get me wrong not quite as bad as I thought but not great either." (h/t Wrestlingnews.co)

COVID-19 has caused a seismic shift in the sporting world, and it has caught up with the Pro-Wrestling world as well. He elaborated on the tests and how WWE went forward with those that tested negative.

"We had all that tested that day and then if you were negative then you were allowed to tape again the next day so it’s definitely caused a shift in the way we do things and tape again. I think there may be some more testing moving forward which is honestly like what we should be doing.” (h/t Wrestlingnews.co)