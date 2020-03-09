Big E reveals ridiculous gimmick idea he pitched that was rejected by WWE

Big E

The latest presentation on the WWE Network takes a look back on Florida Championship Wrestling, WWE's developmental territory that was used to create Superstars of the future, before NXT was a thing.

The documentary focuses mostly on some of the biggest present WWE Superstars, who were once young and inexperienced rookies in developmental.

WWE has posted a snippet from the documentary on its official YouTube channel, featuring the likes of SmackDown Live Women's Champion Bayley, King Corbin, and Big E.

The New Day member talked about pitching a weird gimmick and name for himself at the time. Big E pitched the name "Mel Mann", with the gimmick being that of a "wrestling mailman".

And my first idea which was real stupid was Mel Mann, and I wanted to be a wrestling mailman.

Thankfully, the gimmick didn't see the light of day. Big E went on to do well for himself in NXT, and became the promotion's Champion on one occasion.

He didn't do much on the main roster, but the formation of The New Day turned things around quickly and Big E is now one of the most popular Superstars in the company.

The New Day's hilarious antics have always been a hit with the crowd, and the gimmick revitalized the waning careers of all three members.