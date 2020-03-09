Kevin Owens has hilarious reaction to Sami Zayn winning the Intercontinental title

Zayn and Owens

Tonight's Elimination Chamber PPV saw Sami Zayn, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura taking on Braun Strowman in a 3-on-1 Handicap match, with the Intercontinental title on the line. A Double Suplex followed by a Helluva Kick resulted in Zayn pinning Strowman and winning his first title belt on the main roster.

Moments after the match was done and dusted with, Kevin Owens took to Twitter and congratulated Zayn on his victory.

Owens is currently a babyface on RAW, and made it clear that even though Zayn didn't win the belt fair-and-square, his first title win was long overdue. In a funny bit, Owens went on to compare Zayn's hairstyle to Wayne Gretzky, a former Canadian professional ice hockey player, and finished off his tweet by telling Zayn that he's proud of him.

You can complain all you want about how he won it or his attitude but Sami being Intercontinental Champion is long overdue.



The fact that he won it after growing hair that rivals Wayne Gretzky’s in his heyday makes it worth the wait though.



I’m very proud of you, @SamiZayn. pic.twitter.com/4scJSRSYP9 — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) March 9, 2020

After a brief stint in NXT, which saw him winning the NXT title on one occasion, Sami Zayn was promoted to the main roster. Unlike his best friend Kevin Owens, Zayn wasn't pushed much and he failed to win a single title over the course of the next few years, while Owens ended up winning the Universal Championship.

Fans had been clamoring for this moment for a long time. Hopefully, Zayn gets to have a long reign with the prestigious belt.