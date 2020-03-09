Brie Bella picks Daniel Bryan meeting WWE Hall of Famer backstage as her favorite WrestleMania moment

Brie Bella with her family

Former WWE Diva Brie Bella will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 36 week, along with her sister Nikki Bella.

WWE on FOX recently uploaded a video on its official Twitter handle, featuring The Bella Twins. Brie can be seen recalling her favorite WrestleMania moment, which was followed by the actual footage of the said moment.

Brie stated that her favorite WrestleMania moment is when her husband Daniel Bryan met the late Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 30, six years ago.

He stopped Bryan and he was like, 'hey, I really have to tell you, you just blow me away.' he just went off and like, just how sincere in the way he said to Bryan... I don't know, it's just one of those moments that you're just like, 'here we are in the hallway, just minding your own business, there was no one around and for Bryan it was an incredible moment.

What is Brie Bella's (@BellaTwins) favorite @WrestleMania moment? A chance encounter between her husband @WWEDanielBryan and the late @UltimateWarrior at WrestleMania 30.

Bryan was at the peak of his career at the time, as he went on to defeat both Randy Orton and Batista in the main event of the show to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

He had also put down Triple H to bag the opportunity at the main event, in the very first match of the show. The Ultimate Warrior headlined the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014. He would tragically pass away two days later, due to a heart attack.