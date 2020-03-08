RAW Superstar says he got a new tattoo to send a message to AJ Styles [Video]

AJ Styles

On this past week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Aleister Black was set to take on AJ Styles in singles competition. The Phenomenal One had something else in his mind though.

Black had to go through Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows first to get an opportunity to face Styles. Soon after his DQ win over Gallows, Black lost to Styles and suffered his first pinfall loss on the main roster.

As reported earlier, Black recently got a new tattoo in Orlando, Florida. The rework process saw Black getting an old tattoo covered with a new, more fierce-looking one. Black has now posted a video on his official Instagram handle.

He went into detail and explained that he got it done to let Styles know that something has died inside of him. Black made it clear that he doesn't blame Styles at all, but something had to change. You can check out the entire promo below.

In order for me to show you a different light AJ, something had to change. Something had to die inside of me, AJ Styles.

Also read: Becky Lynch reveals why she is worried ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2020

Judging by the promo, it's safe to say that Black is not done with Styles in the slightest. Styles seems to be on his way to take on The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36, but will have to go through Black once again at the upcoming Elimination Chamber PPV, in a No DQ match.