Big E's first World title reign: hit or miss?

After staying at the top for almost four months, Big E's WWE title reign ended at the Day 1 pay-per-view. In a shocking turn of events, Brock Lesnar, who was not even in contention for the WWE title a day before, dethroned the Powerhouse of Positivity.

No one would've imagined that Brock Lesnar would leave Day 1 as the new WWE Champion. It seems great on WWE's part to finally do something unexpected. But one has to feel for Big E, who lost his title just a few months after realizing his dream.

How good was Big E's title reign?

The Powerhouse of Positivity captured the WWE title in August last year by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley.

His first feud as champion was also against The All Mighty. The two superstars had several bouts, including a hard-hitting battle inside the Steel Cage. After overcoming Lashley, E began a brief rivalry with Roman Reigns.

The biggest positive out of these first few programs was Big E's decision to switch to a serious demeanor. While he retained his fun-loving personality, E made sure to look the part of a credible champion. He did away with his goofy mannerisms and established himself as a committed titleholder.

He raked up impressive victories over Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and Austin Theory, and represented the red brand at WWE Survivor Series where he collided against Roman Reigns.

This was probably the best match of E's title reign as he pushed the Tribal Chief to his limits. Who knows? If the WWE Champ had hung in there a little longer, he might have even defeated Reigns.

Toxic Seahorse Best Boi @SeahorseBoi Big E #WWEChampionship run was decent, it was short but it was fun while it lasted. Had a solid steel cage match with Lashley, a fun Face vs Face feud with McIntyre, put Theory over giving us a glimpse of the future star's potential and looked strong in defeat. Big E #WWEChampionship run was decent, it was short but it was fun while it lasted. Had a solid steel cage match with Lashley, a fun Face vs Face feud with McIntyre, put Theory over giving us a glimpse of the future star's potential and looked strong in defeat.

Big E held the WWE title for almost 110 days, which is impressive. (AJ Styles also stayed as WWE Champion for only 140 days during his first reign before having a record-breaking 371 days run.) Let's hope this is only the first of many title reigns for the former champion.

More time in the main-event picture

Ash Rose @AshroseUK Lots of talk of Big E and his run. I love what he did for the title, but I think a baby face chase to get the gold will solidify his main event credentials.



But right now, who wouldn’t want this man as champ? Lots of talk of Big E and his run. I love what he did for the title, but I think a baby face chase to get the gold will solidify his main event credentials. But right now, who wouldn’t want this man as champ? https://t.co/04k53RxBlC

For a superstar who was champion for only a few months, Big E did a commendable job. He was able to hold his own against other top stars and proved that he could be much more than a tag team superstar.

However, there was just something that didn't click about him as WWE Champion. He had fans' support and even got backing from backstage officials. But there was always a feeling that E could do more as a champion.

Maybe WWE didn't explore all the great storyline possibilities involving the Florida native. Maybe people found it odd to see Big E as a main-event player after years of being a mid-card performer.

There's also no denying that Big E's mediocre win-loss record before this reign has affected his legitimacy as a character.

Alex McCarthy @AlexM_talkSPORT Big E believably took it to Lesnar at times during the Day 1 main event.



Really make E as a top guy by having him eventually dethrone Lesnar. Get vengeance for Kofi. Avenge his own first title loss. Prove he can hang with The Beast.



There’s a story there… Big E believably took it to Lesnar at times during the Day 1 main event. Really make E as a top guy by having him eventually dethrone Lesnar. Get vengeance for Kofi. Avenge his own first title loss. Prove he can hang with The Beast.There’s a story there… https://t.co/eU0AbO09bZ

Being the Powerhouse of Positivity, Big E must look at this loss as an opportunity to rebuild himself.

E is definitely destined for more title reigns, but must strengthen his character first. He must get familiar with the main-event picture so that when he recaptures his title, nobody dares to take it away from him.

