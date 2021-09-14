Big E set to become the new WWE Champion in the next few hours? 

Big E is one of the biggest stars currently in WWE and is also the current Mr. Money in the Bank. Fans have been patiently waiting for years to see Big E as a WWE Champion, and their wish may be fulfilled tonight.

Big E is a babyface wrestler, so fans could have expected something like this from him. The former NXT Champion took to Twitter, hinting that his cash in could happen tonight on RAW.

Let’s let that cat out of the bag…I intend on cashing in my Money in the Bank contract tonight and cashing in to become WWE Champion. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) September 13, 2021

Any wrestler who is the Money in the Bank holder can cash-in his/her briefcase at any point. However, some wrestlers consider it an unfair way to challenge the current world champion out of the blue, so they announce their cash-in beforehand. John Cena is one of the stars who has used this method to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on CM Punk.

The current WWE Champion - Bobby Lashley - will defend his title against Randy Orton on tonight's episode of RAW. The winner will surely be exhausted by the end of the match. This will create an ideal situation for Big E to capitalize on.

He can also cash in in the middle of the contest, making it a triple threat match. If the Powerhouse of New Day successfully cashes in his Money in the Bank briefcase tonight, he will become the new WWE Champion.

Becoming WWE Champion will also move him to RAW, which means he can finally reunite with his New Day brothers after being split in 2020's WWE Draft.

as Big E ever been a world champion in WWE?

Big E was the NXT Champion before he made his main roster debut. However, he has never won a world championship in WWE.

Even if he's not a world champion, Big E still has a Hall of Fame-worthy career. He has held the Intercontinental Championship on two occasions. He is also a multi-time Tag Team Champion alongside his New Day brothers, i.e. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

As a part of The New Day, Big E was a part of the longest Raw Tag Team Championship reign in history. The group has was the Tag Team of the Year in 2019. They also won the Ring Gear of the Year Slammy Award in 2020.

Big E won his Money in the Bank briefcase in July, and will become a WWE Triple Crown Champion if he can successfully cash in his briefcase tonight.

Do you think Big E will cash in tonight? Would you like to see him make the permanent switch to Monday Night RAW to reunite with the New Day? Sound off in the comments section!

