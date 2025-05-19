Big E to take on a huge role in WWE later this year after announcing retirement? Exploring the chances

Big E hasn’t stepped back inside a WWE ring since his devastating neck injury in early 2022. The former WWE Champion fractured two vertebrae during a tag team match, putting his wrestling future on hold. While fans haven’t seen him compete, that hasn’t kept him away from the spotlight.

Big E has stayed involved behind the scenes and in front of the cameras, promoting big events, making media rounds, and lending his voice to WWE’s community outreach efforts. His charisma and presence have remained a key part of the company’s public image, even as he continues his journey to recovery.

While the powerhouse has still not announced his retirement, some fans have considered him done with his wrestling career, and a potential return would undoubtedly be a miracle. Big E could himself now acknowledge his retirement and take up a new role - as a commentator in the company - in the future.

Pat McAfee is currently doing a tremendous job on the commentary team on RAW, but is expected to take a few months break when the football season arrives. That’s when the former WWE Champion could step in and replace McAfee, ensuring his star presence more than makes up for the missing RAW commentator.

Further, being a potential replacement for McAfee, Big E could tease a comeback to the ring to settle who should be on commentary on the red brand between the two some time in the future. While this could end up an exciting option for the WWE Universe, the possibilities are quite less when Big E's health status is taken into consideration.

Big E wishes to return to wrestling for a match with WWE Hall of Famer

While Big E has been quite consistent in staying out of the wrestling ring for years now, he did return to WWE for a storyline with The New Day. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston turned their backs on the former WWE Champion, leaving the world shocked by kicking the powerhouse out of the faction, instantly making them among the most hated in the company.

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has announced that he would have one last match before retiring from the industry, and Big E has commented on that. The star has stated that the legend was his hero and that he would be blessed to have an opportunity to face Goldberg some time in the future.

“I've been pretty fortunate to wrestle everyone, a lot of people from the roster, [except] maybe, I think, Goldberg. We've had some interactions, but I think it would have been so beautifully and weirdly full circle to get a chance to wrestle my childhood idol. I got a chance to meet him at a signing in the late 90s when I was still a kid. So, a chance to wrestle Goldberg would have been very, very cool," he said. [From 18:38 to 19:04]

The fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for Big E if he manages to make his in-ring return in the future.

