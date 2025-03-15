"A chance to wrestle" - Former WWE Champion opens up ahead of Goldberg's retirement

Goldberg announced late last year that he would retire from in-ring competition after wrestling his final match for WWE in 2025. Big E recently opened up ahead of the WCW legend's swan song.

The former New Day member has only appeared in non-wrestling capacities due to a cervical fracture since March 2022. When he got involved in the New Day's heel turn angle, fans wondered if he would step inside the squared circle again, but E shut down the rumors. Be that as it may, the former WWE Champion wishes to wrestle Goldberg as it would be his "full circle" moment.

In an appearance for IGN, Big E noted that the WCW legend was his hero as a child. Although E says he is fortunate to have worked with everyone he wanted to, he admitted the former Universal Champion is one that he could not add to the list.

"I've been pretty fortunate to wrestle everyone, a lot of people from the roster, [except] maybe, I think, Goldberg. We've had some interactions, but I think it would have been so beautifully and weirdly full circle to get a chance to wrestle my childhood idol. I got a chance to meet him at a signing in the late 90s when I was still a kid. So a chance to wrestle Goldberg would have been very, very cool," he said. [From 18:38 to 19:04]

Former WWE star Chris Masters recently credited the veteran for popularizing a trend in the wrestling business. The time, place, and opponent for the veteran's final match in WWE have not been disclosed yet, but fans have a hunch.

Goldberg's last WWE appearance ended in a confrontation with Gunther

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther was not kind to the WCW legend when the two met at Bad Blood in October 2024.

Goldberg was at the event in Atlanta, Georgia, with his son, Gage. The Ring General spoke to the former Universal Champion's son, stating that he hoped Da Man was a better father than he was a wrestler. This evoked the ire of the 58-year-old veteran, who got in the ring to confront Gunther. Gage later revealed what he told his dad before the latter's in-ring segment with The Ring General.

The veteran last wrestled for WWE at Elimination Chamber 2022, where he fell to the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. Big E also discussed with IGN his 14-year friendship with Reigns, beginning from their days playing college football.

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you're using quotes from this article.

