Big E reveals the one thing he would love to have when he cashes in his Money in the Bank contract (Exclusive)

Big E made history when he became Mr. Money in the Bank after beating out the likes of Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Ricochet, Riddle, Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre and John Morrison to secure the Money in the Bank briefcase.

E has his options laid out for him now that he is Mr. Money in the Bank. He can either go after Roman Reigns and the Universal Championship or after Bobby Lashley and the WWE Championship.

Despite winning the Money in the Bank and having his pick of opponents, there is one thing that Big E wants when he finally decides to cash-in on his contract. That is his brothers, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day.

Speaking to Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Big E revealed just how important The New Day is to him and how much it would mean to have them alongside when he cashes in.

"Having Kofi and Woods there would be huge man! I know they wanted to run out after I won the briefcase, they were there in gorilla, but they end up not getting that chance. A metaphor that I use...I liken it to...we have the 'New Day Cave' and I leave the cave to gather the fruits and berries and get the fresh meat, because I still feel like everything I do...I still feel like it adds to the New Day resume or to the New Day legacy. I still feel like I'm here to earn for my squad, for my family, for my team and that is still my perspective man, because I don't get here without those guys and of course I always want to have them along for anything I do cool in this industry," said Big E.

It would certainly be great to see Big E cash in his contract with his New Day brothers by his side. Hopefully WWE can make it happen.

Big E was involved in one of the greatest Money in the Bank cash-ins in WWE history

Big E may be Mr. Money in the Bank now, but he has a very interesting history with the briefcase. He was involved in one of the greatest Money in the Bank cash-ins of all-time.

E was ringside when Dolph Ziggler cashed in on Alberto Del Rio on the night after WrestleMania 29. The former Intercontinental Champion has described it as one of the greatest moments of his career.

Hopefully we will get to see Big E having just as much of a cash-in when he finally decides to make use of that Money in the Bank contract.

