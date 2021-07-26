"Always the bridesmaid, never the bride" - Big E says pieces are falling into place with MITB win [Exclusive]

If his career were to end today, Big E would already be a guaranteed WWE Hall of Famer as a member of The New Day. Their collective accomplishments leave no doubt. You can start making the rings right now.

WWE themselves have already ranked The New Day as the greatest tag team in company history. However, when it comes to winning major singles titles, more often than not you can define Big E's career in one phrase - always the bridesmaid, never the bride. As said so by the man himself in a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling:

Big E has been front and center for some of the most memorable and meaningful world championship victories in recent history. Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 is one that people will point to immediately. But let's not forget that Big E also had a front row seat when Dolph Ziggler cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Sportskeeda Wrestling had a chance to sit down with Big E ahead of SmackDown this past Friday in Cleveland, and said he was grateful to be part of one of the greatest Money in the Bank cash-ins of all time.

"I remember that being just an incredible pop and incredible moment. Kind of looking back, I almost felt like maybe I'm just always going to be the bridesmaid, never the bride," Big E said. "Being there for Kof, being there for Dolph. Which still like for me, are very, very cool moments." said Big E

"Honestly one of the highlights of my career, I consider, being there in Orlando when the Hardy's reunited. Just because it's such a cool moment. Even though it wasn't really about me. The fact that we were on stage and got to be there as they came out. And people still replay that. Like seeing people shoot from their perspective in the seats and seeing them pan over to their friends crying. That's still one of the coolest moments." added Big E

"I have no problem at all being one of the people, kind of in the background, of someone else's moment. It's cool that you're a part of that. That Dolph moment was really, really special because Dolph was super hot at the time and the cash-in... everything about it was so, so cool. So yeah, I'm grateful."

Big E has been on the main roster for close to nine years, and he ranks both Dolph Ziggler's cash-in and Kofi Kingston's win at WrestleMania 35 as two of the top moments in all of WWE over that stretch. He also ranks them as two of the best moments of his career.

Following his victory at Money in the Bank, Big E now has an opportunity to make a new moment and finally capture his own world championship.

Every option on the table makes sense for Big E right now

Roman Reigns accepting a challenge from Finn Balor this past Friday on SmackDown appears to have thrown a wrench into things, but if reports are to be believed, the two planned world title matches at SummerSlam will set up Big E nicely if he chooses that weekend to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract.

Smart money is still on Roman Reigns and John Cena battling it out for the Universal Championship, while Bobby Lashley is all but guaranteed to defend the WWE Championship against Goldberg. Big E told Sportskeeda Wrestling that all options are on the table as far as he's concerned.

"There's so many things that make sense right now. It just feels like everything is falling into place around the same time," Big E said. The Bobby thing makes so much sense with what he's done with Kofi and Woods, but also the fact that people still enjoy that nonsensical big meaty men rant."

For those who haven't seen it, the big meaty men rant took place on an episode of The New Day's Podcast. Big E hilariously detailed why his all-time dream match would be against Goldberg. To sum up, big men with big chests - bumping meat. But it goes deeper than that:

"It's so full circle to me to even fathom beating Goldberg and cashing in to become a world champion. Legit from 25 years ago, roughly 20 something years ago, Goldberg was my guy. And getting to meet him at a signing, it feels wildly full circle. So that's an option too."

While those options are available on the RAW side of things, Big E touched on the possibilities on the Blue Brand as well. Roman Reigns is a man that Big E has real life history with, dating all the way back to their college football days.

Reigns was an all-conference DT at Georgia Tech, while Big E played the same position at Iowa. E says Reigns is one of those guys he would watch and study. Another man that Big E has a personal history with is John Cena, having trained at his gym for years.

Big E says all of the options in front of him have natural stories to be told as WWE heads down the road to SummerSlam. Whichever path he ultimately takes, it appears as though the stars are finally aligning for Big E to have his own moment to shine.

Edited by Arjun