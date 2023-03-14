Big return teased for WrestleMania match, Brock Lesnar saves 28-year-old star after disastrous botch - Biggest Flops and Hits from WWE RAW this week

WWE delivered an action-packed RAW for fans this week. Top superstars from the red brand put on excellent performances to gain momentum on the Road to WrestleMania. A huge Hell in a Cell Match was confirmed for the biggest wrestling show of the year as several ongoing storylines reached an exciting angle in their respective plots.

However, the show also had flaws that impacted its overall quality. An important championship feud leading to a title match at WrestleMania disappointed fans on the show. We also saw a huge botch in the Brock Lesnar segment, followed by a clever save by The Beast.

Here, we look at some of the biggest flops and hits from the latest edition of WWE RAW. So, without further ado, let's begin.

Hit on WWE RAW: Finn Balor and Edge

The opening segment of RAW saw Edge call out Finn Balor and demand that they end their feud. The Rated-R Superstar subtly credited Balor for improving The Judgment Day but argued that he didn't have the time to dedicate one of his last years inside the ring to his rivalry with the faction.

Thus, Edge said yes to facing Finn Balor at WrestleMania and raised the stakes by demanding they square off in a Hell in a Cell Match. Both superstars are set to lock horns inside the monstrous structure at WrestleMania, where they will script the last chapter of their brutal rivalry. Interestingly, Finn Balor hinted at bringing back his "demons," teasing his alter-ego's return for the first time since the match against Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules in 2021. The match ended in The Demon King's shocking loss as the ring rope snapped.

The controversial finish was labeled horrible by fans as it discredited The Demon King. But we might see the popular gimmick finally get its redemption. There's no denying that Finn Balor would be great as The Prince in the match against Edge. But it would account for an unforgettable spectacle if Demon Finn locked horns with Brood Edge in what could be The Rated-R Superstar's last WrestleMania before retirement.

Flop on WWE RAW: Elias

Elias was in action this week on RAW when he locked horns with Bronson Reed. They delivered a decent match that ended with Reed picking up a win. While the bout wasn't bad, the manner of Elias' loss didn't sit right on the show. He is a talented superstar and should be booked strongly.

There was no issue with Reed's victory, but the match was too short to help either of the two superstars. Elias had Rick Boogs accompanying him at ringside with the creative team building an alliance between the two musically inclined wrestlers. It would be challenging to portray Elias as a believable mentor for Boogs if he loses cheaply to other talents.

Hit on WWE RAW: Cody Rhodes

On RAW this week, Cody Rhodes locked horns with LA Knight in an excellent singles match after the two superstars briefly feuded on Twitter. Knight took another loss, but he didn't look weak. The crowd was red hot for both superstars, but Cody Rhodes' stardom is evidently rising each week.

The American Nightmare picked up a hard-fought win, following which he took the microphone to hit back at Roman Reigns. He demanded The Tribal Chief "acknowledge him" and predicted the end of Reigns' historic run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39.

Flop on WWE RAW: Bianca Belair and Asuka

Asuka is set to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania. But the build-up to their title feud has been disappointing so far. This week on RAW, Belair locked horns with Chelsea Green and picked up a comfortable win.

Green and Carmella launched a brutal attack on Belair, forcing Asuka to rush to the champion's defense. However, once The Empress of Tomorrow saved Belair from Chelsea Green and Bianca Belair, she resorted to a little game of her own.

Asuka took the championship and refused to hand it over to Bianca Belair while the latter stood there confused. The creative team might have intended to showcase the contrasting shades in Asuka's character on the Road to WrestleMania. But the two superstars have done nothing so far to create excitement for their title match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Flop/Hit on WWE RAW: Brock Lesnar meets Omos

Brock Lesnar was back on WWE RAW this week to confront his WrestleMania opponent, Omos. The Beast walked out to a thunderous pop while MVP explained how he made a mistake by attacking him on RAW two weeks ago. Lesnar stepped inside the ring, where Omos was angrily waiting to send a message.

The Nigerian Giant rolled his plan into a fist and put it next to Brock Lesnar's face, subtly mocking his opponent. The latter also acknowledged Omos as a threat, using his usual antics. The crowd erupted with "Suplex City" chants as Lesnar shook Omos' hands. But The Beast would soon get furious as Omos didn't let go of the handshake.

Lesnar stomped on Omos' feet, and the latter removed The Beast from the ring with a clothesline near the ropes. Brock Lesnar looked uncharacteristically flabbergasted as he immediately retreated from the ring. Omos made a mistake while trying to put Lesnar over the top rope, but the latter made a prompt recovery to complete the move. This little moment did more to make Omos look dangerous than anything he has done on WWE RAW so far.

It shows how Lesnar can nail his storytelling when he is really invested. He stayed committed to the role even after Omos botched the attack. If things continue the same way, Brock Lesnar might get fans invested in this match on the Road to WrestleMania. The Beast deserves credit for going the extra mile to get a superstar over with the crowd, especially considering how Omos has struggled to win over the WWE Universe.

