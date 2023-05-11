It's currently May during a busy year in WWE. The Draft is in the rearview mirror as the roster changes officially took effect after Backlash. Roman Reigns' continued stranglehold on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship facilitated the reintroduction of the World Heavyweight Championship.

RAW will now have its own top title with Reigns hoarding the Universal and WWE Championships. Once things settle in regarding the new rosters, a lot can happen in the second half of 2023.

Money in the Bank and SummerSlam are on the horizon. WWE must book correct winners who can successfully cash in. Due to Reigns holding both titles last year, Austin Theory's win and cash-in were wasted. The female winner, Liv Morgan, also predictably cashed in on the same night she won the case.

Several big names are also up in the air regarding returns to the ring, including Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, and Big E. And then there is the Chairman, Vince McMahon.

With so much on the line for employees, fans, the stars, and others, a lot is riding on the second half of the year. Here are six questions about WWE in the second half of 2023.

#6. How will Bray Wyatt fit into the new rosters after the WWE Draft?

The Eater of Worlds has been missing for months.

Along with Alexa Bliss, Randy Orton, and Carmella, Bray Wyatt was not included in the pools for this year's Draft. He hasn't been on TV since before WrestleMania when he was supposed to battle Bobby Lashley.

His return to the company last fall was highly anticipated, but a lot of questions remain. What's the relationship with Uncle Howdy? Why did he help Wyatt at the Royal Rumble? Who will the Eater of Worlds feud with upon his return?

There were some recent reports that Wyatt was working closely with a writer specifically hired for him. Will it lead to something meaningful? The last time we saw him, he randomly targeted Lashley. Whatever he does next needs to be a big hit, otherwise his return will feel like a flop.

#5. Will Drew McIntyre re-sign or leave WWE?

The Scottish Warrior has a decision to make

Another big star who has been absent from programming is former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. He and Sheamus challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39.

McIntyre has been taking some time off to nurse some injuries. There have also been some reports, however, that he might be on the sidelines due to a contract situation.

Whatever the reality is, part of his drop down the card, like many others, has been due to the overpush of The Tribal Chief. It's easy to understand some stars being upset, so McIntyre might be working elsewhere at this time next year.

He'd be a top star in IMPACT but, like most other former WWE stars, would get lost in the shuffle should he sign with AEW. What will his decision be for the future?

#4. Will SmackDown build other female stars instead of rotating between Belair and Flair?

While the rosters of RAW and SmackDown were changed during the Draft, the same issues that plagued both shows in the past are still evident. SmackDown sports Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and Bianca Belair as former Champions.

Lacey Evans, Iyo Sky, Shotzi, Tamina, Dakota Kai, Mia Yim, Alba Fyre, and Isla Dawn fill out the new-look SmackDown roster. Asuka and Bayley have lost numerous high-profile matches to Flair and Belair. Will anyone else have a legitimate shot at winning the SmackDown Women's title?

The point of the Draft is to refresh rosters and give others a new opportunity. Iyo Sky was the latest challenger, pushing The EST of WWE to the limit in her match at Backlash. The crowd was firmly behind Sky, but she lost to Belair.

With the way the women's roster was built on SmackDown, it seems like we're headed for Belair vs. Flair. It would be yet another instance of not building up newer stars to ascend the ranks. Flair doesn't need more titles, but it might be what happens in 2023.

#3. When will injured stars like Randy Orton, Big E, and others come back if they can?

Will the power of positivity bring Big E back to a WWE ring?

The Legend Killer and Big E have both been out of action for over a year. Orton hasn't wrestled since losing the RAW Tag Team titles last May. Big E has been sidelined even longer with a neck injury suffered before WrestleMania 38.

Orton is already over 40 and has had an illustrious WWE career. Not ending it on his own terms will probably loom if he is forced to retire. As for Big E, he's still in the prime of his career and medicine has come a long way since Edge was forced to hang up his boots in 2011.

As each month passes, the likelihood of either returning will diminish. WWE needs to build up new main-eventers anyways, but Big E only had a small taste. Orton, however, is a 14-time world champion. Both could be done, or one could return. We'll have to wait to see if either returns to action.

#2. How much influence will Vince McMahon have in creative decisions?

McMahon returned to WWE at the beginning of the year.

He might have "retired" last summer for various reasons, but it didn't take long for Mr. McMahon to return to work for WWE. He did so primarily to facilitate the sale of his company. The transaction occurred with Endeavor, the parent company of the UFC, buying WWE.

The move also reinstated McMahon to a certain level of power where he has a say again in the everyday running of WWE. Triple H, however, is still thought to have control of creative.

The RAW after WrestleMania 39 was a disaster and was reportedly booked by the Chairman. Since that trainwreck, he has stayed away from making major changes. Most episodes have run smoothly with McMahon only giving notes remotely. Will that continue to be his new normal or will he think he knows better and get more involved?

#1. Will Roman Reigns lose the Undisputed title in 2023?

Roman Reigns has a very firm grip on the Undisputed Championship.

The two best chances for Roman Reigns to drop the Undisputed Championship came once last year and once in 2023. The first was at Clash at the Castle against Drew McIntyre. Most of the event was built around the Scottish Warrior and his past journey to the top of WWE.

Solo Sikoa debuted, interfered, and cost McIntyre the titles. The second instance was more recent when Sikoa again interfered to help Reigns defeat Cody Rhodes. It polarized a large portion of the fanbase due to The Tribal Chief's constant spot atop the company.

The 2023 Draft reset rosters, but it might not matter due to the need to continually push Reigns over the rest. SummerSlam is the next marquee show, but will a change occur at that event? Do we really have to wait for a match with the Rock?

The choice to put the rest of the roster further below Reigns will only continue to hurt SmackDown as long as The Tribal Chief continues to beat every challenger. He can still take time off while someone else runs with the gold.

