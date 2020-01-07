Big Show creates unique record following WWE RAW appearance

The Big Show returned to RAW!

The Big Show's return to WWE last night on Monday Night RAW was monumental in more ways than one.

When the larger-than-life WWE Superstar would announce himself as the mystery partner of Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens to take on the newly proclaimed Monday Night Messiah Seth Rollins and AOP, to a rapturous ovation from the WWE Universe, he created an incredibly unique record - that seems to have gone under the radar.

With his appearance on WWE RAW last night, The Big Show has now appeared on the first episode of RAW of the decade, every decade, for the past three decades, but that isn't all.

Last night, the giant WWE Superstar joined forces with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe, meaning that - in a bizarre easter egg - the first appearance of the record was a one-on-one match, the second was a two-on-two, and the third was a three-on-three.

On the January 3, 2000 episode of RAW, Triple H would defeat Big Show for the WWF Championship to ring in the new millennium, while the 2010 New Year premiere saw Jeri-Show challenge Triple H and Shawn Michaels for the Unified Tag Team Championships, again ending the night on the losing side.

The difference this time, though, would be that Big Show would pick up the win for his team, despite it being by disqualification, before knocking out Seth Rollins to end the night