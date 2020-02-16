Big Show names Seth Rollins and multi-time World Champion as the 'two best in the business'

Interesting choice of words (Image Source: WWE)

Having been in the wrestling business for several years, The Big Show has faced some of the biggest names in the industry, including the likes of Hulk Hogan, Bill Goldberg, The Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. So, it wouldn't be far-fetched to say that his perspective carries some weight.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Show named Randy Orton and Seth Rollins as the 'two best in the business.' He believes Rollins is incredibly talented and Orton just has a natural flair to him that makes everything look easy.

“Seth Rollins and Randy Orton are the two best in the business. Seth Rollins can do it all. He’s incredibly talented, one of the best I’ve seen in a long time. Randy Orton makes everything he does in the ring look easy. He’s got such a fluidity to his movements. Randy always gets mad when I say this, but he makes it look easy and pretty and Seth can literally do it all at a top level. Not do it all at a medium level, Seth can do it all at a top level.”

From a fan perspective, picking the best wrestlers in the business is always a tricky proposition, but the Big Show's reasoning does make sense in the long run.

At the end of the day, fans get the final say, but everyone is entitled to their opinion, even 'Giants.'