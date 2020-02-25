Big Show reveals what's wrong with the current WWE locker room

WWE's roster has a variety of Superstars from diverse walks of life, which could possibly result in tempers flaring up and real-life feuds backstage. However, that may not be the case, as per WWE legend Big Show.

During his interview with WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin on the Broken Skull Sessions, Big Show revealed what is wrong with the current WWE locker room:

“People are too comfortable and too happy to be working there. Vince will tell you himself, ‘if you don’t step on toes, you’re never gonna make it in this business.’ I wanna see some toe-stepping. I’m not saying be a d**k in the locker room. I wanna see somebody that stands up, does business, and has that drive that, if he has to eat through somebody, that’s fine. We’re not all friends. We’re here to make money." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Big Show, though, revealed that he sees a change happening, especially with a Superstar like Drew McIntyre, the 2020 men's Royal Rumble winner. He also said that he wants to see Big E of The New Day be a little more "aggressive".

Big Show recently returned to WWE television, appearing on RAW and joining the duo of Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe in their feud with Seth Rollins, Murphy, and AOP.