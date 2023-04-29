Big summer event, unique draft rules - 5 ways Cody Rhodes can challenge Roman Reigns again for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

The WWE Draft has officially begun! The big event began on the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown and continued on The SmackDown LowDown. It will then continue on Monday Night RAW.

Many fans went into the show expecting the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to remain on the blue brand. It was also anticipated that The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes would then join him to continue their rivalry.

While The Tribal Chief did remain on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes was drafted to RAW. As a result, it appears that The American Nightmare will be unable to finish the story and dethrone The Head Of The Table. It may be natural to feel that way, at least, but is that true?

There are numerous ways that Cody Rhodes could still end up challenging Roman Reigns for the coveted title he's been seeking out for over a year now. This article will look at a handful of ways Rhodes vs. Reigns can happen again.

Below are five ways Cody Rhodes can challenge Roman Reigns again for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

#5. Cody Rhodes' contract on WWE RAW could expire

One of the most exciting aspects of wrestling wars is contracts. The WWE vs. WCW Monday Night Wars was a perfect example of this concept. Stars from WCW may end up leaving the promotion to join the-then WWF or vice versa once their contract ended. The same applies to AEW today.

Despite being such an intriguing aspect of the Monday Night Wars, WWE has rarely replicated it during any period of their now-multiple brand extensions. If the brands are properly kept apart now, however, they have a chance to use it to their favor.

The story could be that Cody Rhodes' contract with Monday Night RAW expires in two months, six months, or 10 months, whenever they want to move him to SmackDown. From there, he could move to the blue brand full-time and finally feud with Roman Reigns again.

#4. He could be traded to the blue brand

While contracts expiring were a very real aspect of the Monday Night Wars and even the WWE vs. AEW battle in 2023, another option that World Wrestling Entertainment has thanks to controlling both brands is trading.

Just like with sports, they have the option to trade stars. RAW could, in theory, desperately want to reaquire Bianca Belair. If they do, they could always make a trade with Friday Night SmackDown. The same idea could apply to Cody Rhodes.

SmackDown could acquire The American Nightmare in a blockbuster trade. In doing so, it would set up Rhodes vs. Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship despite both stars being drafted to different brands.

#3. Rhodes could win the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase

Reigns loverr @NArunRaj1289 #MITB Austin Theory is the money in the bank winner in 2022 #MITB Austin Theory is the money in the bank winner in 2022 https://t.co/HwiUnaFsOz

The Money in the Bank Ladder Match has been a yearly institution in WWE ever since the concept first originated back in 2005. At first, the Money in the Bank Ladder Match took place at WrestleMania, but it later went on to become a Premium Live Event of its own.

The concept is quite simple. A select number of stars, typically six-to-eight, battle in a Ladder Match where a briefcase hangs above the ring instead of a championship. Whoever claims the briefcase will then have a guaranteed title opportunity to use any time they want within a year.

If Cody Rhodes wants the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but is on Monday Night RAW, the Money in the Bank contract is his answer. The American Nightmare may win the ladder match and use the title opportunity to battle The Tribal Chief.

#2. They could have an inter-brand battle

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns

In theory, the brand extension should mean RAW and SmackDown stars stay apart. Those on the red brand remain on RAW while those on the blue brand remain on SmackDown. The only exception to this should be the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Unfortunately, WWE doesn't have a history of keeping their brands truly separate. Brand warfare happens often and usually within months, if not weeks, of the rosters being split up.

Due to the lackadaisical treatment of the brand extension, interbrand bouts may just end up happening despite the alleged roster split. If this occurs, Cody could end up shooting his shot and fighting Roman with no logic needed.

#1. Cody Rhodes could win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match

Cody Rhodes won the WWE Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble Match has a track record that is even more impressive than the Money in the Bank. The big-time bout has been around for around 35 years. The Premium Live Event the match is attached to is often considered to be the second most anticipated over the year.

Cody Rhodes is very familiar with the Royal Rumble Match. He entered this year's bout at number 30 and had an incredible fight with Gunther. In the end, The American Nightmare won and went on to WrestleMania.

There's a chance that he could do the rarely-seen repeat win. Cody could survive the grueling match to earn another title opportunity against Roman Reigns, one year after losing at WrestleMania 39. Then he can finally finish the story.

