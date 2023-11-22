Big Triple H mistake to hurt Survivor Series: WarGames 2023? How it could've been avoided

This year's Survivor Series is expected to be one of WWE's biggest premium live events in 2023. The Stamford-based promotion has set an exciting card for the same, and fans are excited as usual to watch the action unfold at the Allstate Arena in Chicago on November 25, 2023.

While everything seems set and ready to go, there is a chance Triple H might have made a huge mistake with Survivor Series. This year's premium live event will feature two WarGames matches between men and women.

Even though the prospect of two WarGames matches seems exciting, it might simply be overkill for some fans. Hence, it would have probably been better if The Game had to book one WarGames match and the other a traditional 5 vs. 5 Survivor Series Elimination bout.

The one ingredient needed to make an elimination match successful is a great story. And this year, both the men's and women's bouts have great storylines.

Therefore, it would have made more sense if Triple H booked the upcoming premium live event in this manner. Regardless, the card is still entertaining, and both WarGames matches have the potential to go down as the best matches this year.

It will be interesting to see the reaction to the premium live events once it ends.

Wrestling veteran claims Survivor Series has lost its luster

For several years, Survivor Series has been one of WWE's most iconic events. Considered to be the Stamford-based promotion's 'Big Five' event, the premium live event has produced several exciting matches and moments.

While many look forward to the Survivor Series event every year, a few believe the premium live event has lost its luster.

One man who belongs to the latter category is Jim Ross. Speaking on his podcast, Grillin' JR, the former WWE commentator, claimed it was difficult for the Stamford-based promotion's creative team to pull off an event like Survivor Series every year. Explaining the reason behind it, Ross said:

"The whole Survivor Series thing was interesting. It’s been up and down hot and cold over the years. It’s just hard to put a show together where you’ve got a main event that takes ten talents out of your availability, and that’s kind of what Survivor Series became."

JR added:

"And the only way you pull that off is to have depth in the roster. And you know, when you’re using ten guys, two, five man teams, it’s very challenging to say the least.”

While one can agree or disagree with Ross, this year's premium live event might be the best in recent years. It will be interesting to see how things play out on November 25, 2023, in Chicago.

