Big WrestleMania-themed special, Sami Zayn confronts former friend - 5 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

New full-length programming will be arriving to WWE Network & Peacock this weekend. The amount of new content has been considerably lower in recent weeks, but it will be up slightly this upcoming weekend and even higher the following week.

Of course, programming was added throughout the week as well. RAW Talk was added to the archives on Monday, which of course highlighted the red brand. Tuesday's lone addition in terms of full-length programming was the prior week's episode of NXT.

A new episode of The Bump streamed on Wednesday featuring United States Champion Austin Theory, plus a month-old edition of RAW was added to the archives. Lastly, This Week in WWE was added to both platforms on Thursday.

Five new full-length shows will be added to the archives and streamed from Friday to Sunday. This includes an original program, new in-ring action, two recent shows that aired elsewhere, and more. What's set to arrive on the two platforms in the coming days?

Below are five shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#5. The SmackDown LowDown will stream

The SmackDown LowDown is set to return with a new episode this weekend. The popular show is primarily an analyst and clip show highlighting SmackDown, but it also includes three new interviews with various wrestling personalities.

The popular show will be available on-demand for WWE Network and Peacock subscribers on Saturday, March 25th, beginning at about 12 PM EST. The guests being interviewed aren't yet public, but the program will likely be hosted by Matt Camp and Jackie Redmond.

Last week's episode of The Smackdown LowDown featured three interviews. Megan Morant first spoke with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez before speaking with Drew McIntyre. Lastly, she chatted with Cody Rhodes before Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci interrupted.

#4. Main Event and #3. Friday Night SmackDown, two recent shows will be added on-demand

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



#Smackdown Sami Zayn telling Jimmy Uso how he was hurt that he turned on him with no hesitation Sami Zayn telling Jimmy Uso how he was hurt that he turned on him with no hesitation #Smackdown https://t.co/bmXcSmGiEF

Two shows that recently aired on other platforms will soon be available on-demand for WWE Network & Peacock subscribers. RAW, SmackDown, NXT, Main Event, and NXT Level Up all have a delay of some kind due to various contractual obligations.

WWE Main Event from March 9th, 2023 will be available on-demand beginning on Saturday, March 25th. The opening bout of the show featured Carmelo Hayes going one-on-one with Akira Tozawa. The main event featured the Maximum Male Models vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.

Friday Night SmackDown from February 24th, 2023 will be available for viewers to check out on Sunday, March 26th. The main hook of the program saw Sami Zayn confront his former friend Jimmy Uso. The card also featured Karron Kross vs. Rey Mysterio, a six-man tag team match, and more.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream

Odyssey Jones vs. Kale Dixon

A new episode of NXT Level Up will stream this weekend on WWE Network and Peacock. NXT's B-show will air beginning at 10 PM EST on both platforms immediately following SmackDown on FOX.

As a reminder, the program will not be made available on-demand for Peacock subscribers due to contractual obligations with Hulu. The video will be added in about two and a half weeks, however.

The main event of NXT Level Up will see Damon Kemp and Tavion Heights to team up again to battle NXT regulars Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. Additionally, Kale Dixon is set to take on Odyssey Jones. There are only two bouts promoted for this week's show as opposed to the typical three.

#1. WWE This Is Awesome will return with a new episode

WWE @WWE Take a special look at the @WWE moments that made your jaw drop and left you chanting "This is Awesome!" in a brand-new series hosted by Greg Miller ( @GameOverGreggy ) premiering this Friday exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWE Network everywhere else! #ThisIsAwesome Take a special look at the @WWE moments that made your jaw drop and left you chanting "This is Awesome!" in a brand-new series hosted by Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) premiering this Friday exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! #ThisIsAwesome https://t.co/lEN10GeJ7d

WWE This Is Awesome is back with a brand new episode this weekend. The program, hosted by Greg Miller, is a clip show with various talking heads discussing some of the most awesome moments in wrestling history.

The latest episode of This Is Awesome has a WrestleMania theme. This Is Awesome: Most Awesome WrestleMania Moments will be available on-demand beginning Friday, March 24th, at 10 PM EST. You can check out WWE's synopsis for the special below.

"Greg Miller hosts the most awesome moments in WrestleMania history. WWE Superstars and Legends debate and celebrate their favorite memories from The Showcase of the Immortals."

The new video has a run time of about 57 minutes. Stars featured include the likes of Becky Lynch, Andre the Giant, John Cena, The Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin, among others.

Poll : 0 votes