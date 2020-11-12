Big WWE storyline 'done for now', important update on Bayley's status and future

Bayley seems to be done with the Sasha Banks storyline, at least for now. The former SmackDown Women's Champion took to Twitter and revealed that she is moving on from her feud with Sasha Banks for some time.

Here's what Bayley wrote on Twitter:

I'm done with you....FOR NOW!!!!!!!! Because this isn't over until I SAY it's over. After all, I've always thrived without you.

Sasha Banks overcame the title defense curse on last week's SmackDown as she successfully retained the title in a rematch against Bayley. The returning Carmella laid out the Legit Boss after the match.

The ideal storyline direction is to have the new and possibly improved Carmella in a title program with Sasha Banks.

What's next for Bayley?

The Role Model could end up being one of the members of Team SmackDown for the traditional Women's Elimination match. The Blue brand's team currently features Bianca Belair and Ruby Riott, and there are three more slots to fill.

WWE has already stacked up the RAW team as Nia Jax, Lana, Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, and Shayna Baszler will represent the Red brand at the PPV.

Adding Bayley to the equation is a no-brainer as the former SmackDown Women's Champion will add some much-needed star power to the match and credibility to the team in blue.

When asked about who she would like to see fill up the remaining spots during a recent appearance on The Bump, Bianca Belair named Liv Morgan and Bayley.

WWE could also begin building up towards Bayley's next feud at Survivor Series, and the best bet at this point would be to have Belair in that angle.

During a recent interview with Ryan Satin of Fox Sports, Belair did mention her desire to have a match with Bayley. The EST of WWE is earmarked for a big push, and she would indeed have to go through Bayley before getting to the SmackDown Women's Champion.

"I still want to fight Bayley because, you know, when she was the Champion, she was all over the place and kept trolling me on Twitter. So, I still want to fight Bayley, but I'm looking at Sasha, 'Girl, would you try to fight? You got something I want now?"

Bayley established herself as one of the company's biggest names during her title reign, and WWE ought to have a massive storyline lined for her after Survivor Series.