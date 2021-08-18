"Biggest bullet in the gun" - Big concern revealed over Becky Lynch's future after WWE return (Exclusive)

Vince Russo opened up about Becky Lynch's impending return on the most recent edition of Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone. The WWE veteran voiced his concern about the highly-anticipated comeback.

Russo stated that Becky Lynch's return is the "biggest bullet in the gun" for WWE. However, he wasn't too confident about how she would be utilized on TV in subsequent weeks.

Vince Russo realizes that Becky Lynch's TV return will get a massive pop from the crowd. Regardless, he was skeptical about whether WWE could maintain the momentum that she would ideally generate moving forward.

The former WWE head writer fears it won't be long until Becky Lynch is involved in inconsequential matches on WWE programming.

Here's Russo briefly talking about the concern regarding Becky Lynch's return:

"Now you are here, and you know, bro, the biggest bullet in the gun, and I know they are. This is the bullet, bro! This is Becky Lynch! Okay, bro! Does anybody really believe that when you bring Becky Lynch back, you know what to do with her? Okay, bro, she is back, yay! Big pop! Okay. Bro, week three, she is wrestling Nikki Cross. Like, come on, man," stated Russo.

When will Becky Lynch return to WWE?

The latest update via Fightful Select revealed that Becky Lynch is "ring ready," and it's just a matter of time before we see her competing again.

Fightful Select has learned some more details about Becky Lynch training in-ring, presumably for a return.



As noted previously, the former RAW Women's Champion has been training for her in-ring return for several months. Since May, she has also been spotted training with her husband, Seth Rollins, at the Black and Brave Academy.

WWE officials have also been secretive regarding Becky Lynch's return plans. The online wrestling community has not received any backstage updates on what the company has in store for Lynch, but there is undoubtedly a lot riding on the return.

As rightly said by Russo, Becky Lynch's first appearance after her hiatus is WWE's "biggest bullet," and they can't afford to have any misfires.

Will WWE be able to retain the hype surrounding Becky Lynch's return for weeks and potentially months? Could the Irish superstar embark on an exciting creative journey upon her return, or will it fizzle out quickly? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

