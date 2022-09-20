Biggest dream match finally teased, “This is Awesome” chants hijack big matches, SmackDown superstars pin former champions – 4 biggest hits from WWE RAW this week 

WWE RAW delivered a solid show this week. The episode featured multiple entertaining matches packed with jaw-dropping action.

A compelling title defense stole the show. An interesting backstage interaction hinted at one of the biggest dream matches in several years.

There were no "flops" from the episode, which has led to the section being entirely omitted from today's post-show feature. Thus, we will only look at the biggest hits from the latest edition of WWE Monday Night RAW. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Hit on WWE RAW: Bobby Lashley

The last few years have seen several superstars claiming to be fighting champions, but very few have embodied that role like Bobby Lashley. The United States Champion put his title on the line against Seth Rollins in the opening match of RAW. The two superstars locked horns in an incredible match that deserved to earn "This is Awesome" chants from fans.

The WWE Universe was divided between supporting top babyface Lashley and crafty heel Rollins. The challenger pushed the champion to his limits throughout the match. To his credit, The Architect came close to winning the title on multiple occasions. The match's final moments saw Lashley finally execute the Hurt Lock until he was hit with a sneaky low blow.

Rollins was in the process of turning things around when he was interrupted by Riddle, who raced down the ramp. The King of Bros didn't enter the ring, but his entrance kept Rollins distracted long enough for Lashley to set up a devastating Spear. In the end, the All-Mighty prevailed on RAW and successfully defended his gold after an intense physical battle.

#2. Hit on WWE RAW: Finn Balor

Finn Balor and Damian Priest locked horns with Rey Mysterio and Riddle in a tag team match on WWE RAW this week. Judgment Day members Dominik and Rhea Ripley were at ringside and didn't hesitate to offer help to their stablemates. Seth Rollins also made his presence known by attacking Riddle in the match but was chased away by Rey Mysterio.

Although repetitive, the booking paid off well in terms of action. All four superstars were applauded for their respective performances. In the end, Finn Balor and Priest picked up a victory after The Prince capitalized on Coup de Grace. But it was something that happened after their match that had WWE fans screaming in excitement.

Finn Balor finally crosses paths with AJ Styles

Following a backstage interview, Finn Balor stopped asking other Judgment Day members to go ahead as he had to take care of the conversation alone. As it turns out, he spotted AJ Styles. As soon as The Phenomenal One appeared on screen, the arena erupted with noise. The two share a long history, and fans have been wanting to see them in action for a long time.

Balor approached Styles as he felt that their friendship was fading. Styles responded by saying he didn't want anything to do with anyone who joined Judgment Day. The two shared a dialog at the end of which Balor hugged Styles, brushing off all thoughts of a potential match.

However, their interaction has finally hinted at a feud in the future over the differences in their ideology. This has been a long-awaited storyline, and it appears that the WWE Universe will finally see Finn Balor and AJ Styles work together on a compelling narrative.

#3. Hit on WWE RAW: Kevin Owens

This week on WWE RAW, Kevin Owens locked horns with Austin Theory in hopes of humbling Mr. Money in the Bank. The latter landed the first blow, attacking Owens before the match started. The two superstars eventually competed in a well-balanced bout and delivered impressive performances. It was only the second match of the night, and fans hailed the exchange as awesome.

Theory did well while competing against one of the greatest in-ring performers on the WWE roster today. KO was at his absolute best as he donned the role of a hard-hitting mentor who wanted to punch a talented new kid into humility. Their fight had fans on the edge of their seats. At one point, Theory attempted to pin Owens four times in under a minute.

In the end, he hoped to use his Money in the Bank briefcase as a weapon. However, Johnny Gargano made timely interference and removed the MITB briefcase from Theory's reach. Kevin Owens used the moment to recover and launched a series of offenses to gain complete control over the match that would soon end with the former Universal Champion standing victorious.

#4. Hit on WWE RAW: The Brawling Brute

Last week on SmackDown, The Brawling Brutes', Butch and Ridge Holland, won a huge Fatal 4-Way match to win a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. They made an appearance on this week's RAW where they locked horns with Street Profits in an entertaining tag team match. Holland and Butch bested the former champions in the night's third match, earning "This is Awesome" chants from fans.

It was a promising battle that allowed fans to look closely at the chemistry between the No. 1 title contenders. They worked in complete sync while competing against one of the finest tag teams on RAW. Holland and Butch's latest win will help them ahead of their title match against The Usos on SmackDown later this week.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far