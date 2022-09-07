Triple H hints at new plans for WWE's "handpicked future" via 6-time champion’s promo, Braun Strowman makes a huge return - Biggest Flops and Hits from this week’s RAW

The first episode of WWE RAW after Clash at the Castle featured interesting developments on the red brand. The show featured a major title match, but the championship did not change hands. Additionally, a huge return turned out to be the biggest talking point from the latest episode. However, there were also a few questionable moments that left fans unimpressed.

Here, we look at some of the biggest flops and hits from RAW this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Hit on WWE RAW – Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman finally returned on RAW, and the WWE Universe extended a huge pop to welcome the former world champion. He made his presence known during the Fatal 4-Way Match featuring The New Day, The Street Profits, The Alpha Academy and Los Lotharios. Strowman didn’t attack the babyfaces except for Angelo, who was driven through the announce desk.

The crowd erupted as soon as the sound “Braunnnnnn!” echoed across the arena. Strowman made his way to the ring and destroyed everyone in his path. He primarily attacked all the heels in the match. Fans particularly loved his brief interaction with Otis when Strowman humbled the Alpha Academy member.

It was great to see the Monster Among Men back on WWE television living up to his label. He would undoubtedly make for an interesting addition to the current roster. He could also target Roman Reigns on SmackDown moving forward.

#2 Flop on WWE RAW: Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop

Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. have been struggling on RAW

This week’s episode of WWE RAW witnessed Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah’s first match as the new Tag Team Champions. They clashed against Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop in a non-title bout. The champions looked impressive inside the squared circle as they fought well to pickup the victory. The match kickstarted a promising reign, but their challengers paid a heavy price.

Recently, Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop have struggled to prove their credibility on RAW. Both superstars have taken multiple big losses over the last few months. They are in desperate need of redemption and need to reinvent themselves in order to break the deadlock. As unfortunate as it may sound, both Nikki and Doudrop are dangerously close to becoming the weakest competitors in the women’s tag-team division.

#3 Hit on WWE RAW: Bobby Lashley

SOSNH @SOSNH1995 Bobby Lashley retains against The Miz. Dexter Lumis takes out the challenger afterwards to end the show. #WWERaw Bobby Lashley retains against The Miz. Dexter Lumis takes out the challenger afterwards to end the show. #WWERaw https://t.co/jKxAJfSSzV

RAW’s main event this week saw The Miz challenge Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship in a Steel Cage match. The All-Mighty is currently one of the biggest babyfaces in the company, and the entire WWE Universe backed him during his title defense. The odds were soon stacked against the champion as he had to sustain a pre-match attack at the hands of Miz and his partner, Ciampa.

However, Lashley fought against the number’s disadvantage and got back on his feet. He eventually turned the match in his favor following a dominant in-ring display. A devastating Spear in the match’s closing moments allowed Lashley to retain his gold. He has truly added a lot of credibility to the United States Championship, and it will be exciting to see who his next challenger will be.

#4 Flop/Hit on WWE RAW – Austin Theory

Theory attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at Clash at the Castle. However, his plans fell apart after he was taken down by Tyson Fury’s knockout punch to the jaw. Theory returned to RAW this week to cut a promo which unfortunately saw him make a few mistakes. It is evident that the pressure is mounting on the young star to prove his worth, and it should be mentioned that he did fairly well to cover up the botches.

GrappleKlips @GrappleKlips Kevin Owens vs Austin Theory



WWE RAW

September 5, 2022 Kevin Owens vs Austin TheoryWWE RAW September 5, 2022 https://t.co/cdLi3D9JxD

Although Theory’s promo was underwhelming, he made up for it with his in-ring performance during the match against Kevin Owens. He delivered an impressive in-ring performance against one of the toughest superstars in WWE today. As arrogant as he may seem on television, one can’t deny that Theory works hard to make the most of his opportunities. He has successfully gotten under everyone’s skin and should look to capitalize on the heat.

What were your favorite moments from this week's episode of RAW? Let us know in the comments section!

Recommended Video: 5 WWE Superstars who once worked regular jobs

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe