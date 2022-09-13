Epic in-ring return after 9 months, Kevin Owens confirms the end of controversial practice in unforgettable promo — Biggest Flops and Hits from WWE RAW this week

WWE RAW has an action-packed show planned for this week. The episode featured two title matches, but only one of them saw the championships change hands.

We saw a massive in-ring return and a top favorite superstar confirmed the gigantic shift in the creative's approach towards booking the product.

Here, we look at the biggest flops and hits from WWE RAW tonight. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Hit on WWE RAW: Johnny Gargano

This week on WWE RAW, Johnny Gargano competed in his first in-ring battle in nine months. He locked horns in a highly entertaining match against Chad Gable.

The Alpha Academy member wanted to pick up an easy win, but Gargano was in the mood to make a statement. Both superstars matched each other's style inside the squared circle, which accounted for a compelling spectacle.

Despite a negligible build-up to the match, Gable and Gargano deserve credit for scripting an engaging narrative in their match. They took turns dominating the bout as Gargano used crafty reversals for Gable's jaw-dropping offense.

Despite Otis' momentary interference, Gargano powered through the odds and picked up a big win to kickstart his second run on WWE RAW.

The match deservedly earned fans' "This is Awesome" chants, but Gargano couldn't celebrate for too long. Austin Theory attacked him with his Money in the Bank briefcase on the ramp and got the upper hand again in his feud with Gargano.

#2 Hit on WWE RAW: Kevin Owens

Although Austin Theory hoped to boast about his achievements, he didn't know what awaited him on the red brand. As soon as he started talking about his accomplishments, Kevin Owens walked out to give Mr. Money in the Bank a reality check. KO cut a scathing promo to remind Theory about the difference between superstars and legends in the business.

He wanted to motivate Theory to move on from glorifying the accomplishments that were handed to him and create his moments. In the process, Kevin Owens said that people who like Theory are a dime a dozen in WWE. Still, those who look like Owens and Johnny Gargano are once in a million to achieve what they did despite not fitting into the conventional mold of "champions."

The promo confirmed that WWE has moved on from Vince McMahon's idea of only pushing wrestlers of a certain stature to the top.

Instead, Triple H has made it an open game where in-ring and mic skills coupled with charisma remain the dominating factors while determining opportunities.

Unfortunately, Austin Theory paid no heed to Kevin Owens' words, which irked the former Universal Champion, and he responded by launching a brutal attack.

Both superstars engaged in a ferocious brawl that forced WWE officials to interfere. Theory seemingly walked away with a broken nose and has left room for a massive feud with Kevin Owens.

Not to forget, the crowd hailed KO for spitting facts on the microphone, reminding us once again that very few names in the business can catch up to him when it comes to cutting promos.

#3 Hit on WWE RAW: Finn Balor

WWE RAW's opening segment saw Seth Rollins denying a potential rematch against Riddle. The latter soon came out and attacked The Architect, hoping to bully the former world champion into a rematch, but Rollins escaped in time. Before Riddle could head back, he crossed paths with Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

The duo invited Riddle to join their stable, but the RK-Bro member denied the possibility. This led to an exciting match between Balor and Riddle as both superstars gave their all inside the squared circle.

It was an equally matched in-ring encounter, featuring multiple compelling spots. Riddle was again impressive, but Balor deserved the edge for his dominant performance tonight.

Judgment Day members have primarily focused on Edge and Rey Mysterio over the last few months. Balor and Priest have locked horns with the legends on multiple occasions and have suffered several losses.

Thus, Balor desperately needed a good win to turn the momentum in his favor. Moreover, this teased the heel stable's potential interest in new targets on WWE RAW.

#4 Flop on WWE RAW: Omos

Ɔ Wrestling @CWrestlingUK

Shame nobody saw it

#WWERaw Huge statement made by OmosShame nobody saw it Huge statement made by OmosShame nobody saw it 😂#WWERaw https://t.co/ZNKLSlJrBF

Omos was back on RAW this week but did nothing of note. The giant of red brand faced local talents Ryan Toombs and Khash Marazi in a forgetful 2-on-1 Handicap Match. As has been the case in his recent WWE matches, Omos picked up a squash victory.

This is one of those situations where the superstar and creative team share equal blame for underwhelming segments. MVP had huge success while helping Bobby Lashley's push when he brought the latter out of his comfort zone.

Lashley is the United States Champion and is currently the top babyface. This kind of growth could be an objective for Omos. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like he is heading in that direction.

#5 Flop/Hit on WWE RAW: Women's Tag Team Championship match

Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah won the tag team title tournament last month to get their hands on the Women's Tag Team Championship. They put their titles on the line tonight in a rematch against Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

It was a good match that allowed both teams to showcase their talent. All four superstars worked well to deliver a well-balanced encounter that resulted in a title change. Notably, this could be a step towards a change in the women's division.

Considering that both teams are pretty new to the main roster, the loss didn't take much away from Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah. However, it would still have been better if they at least held the title for a month. Their first championship run on the main roster was forgetful, and both superstars will need a solid booking to recover from the defeat.

Bayley's timely interference helped Damage CTRL members pick up a monumental victory on RAW. Thus, we might see both teams engage in an extended title feud until a new tag team emerges as a potential challenger.

