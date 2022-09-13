5 things WWE subtly told us on RAW this week — Former titleholder finally embraces heel character, top champion in trouble, new stable to replicate The Bloodline’s dominance?

WWE RAW featured multiple interesting segments this week. Two title matches were scheduled for tonight's show, but only one of them saw the championships change hands.

Top superstars tried to engage in new rivalries but struggled to break free from old storylines. Additionally, we might have caught a glimpse of backstage plans for an exciting change in the women's division.

Here, we look at a few things that WWE subtly told us on RAW. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Dominik has started to settle in his heel gimmick

The main event of WWE RAW saw Dominik finally embrace his heel character on-screen. The former tag team champion shocked everyone when he betrayed Edge and Rey Mysterio at Clash at the Castle. He has since been involved in altercations with both legends, but tonight, the former tag team titleholder faced the Rated-R Superstar in a singles match. Interestingly, Dominik used subtle nuances to utilize the change in his character as he looked more confident.

Dominik looked true to his element as he fought Edge and displayed his frustrations. Edge also did his best to put Dominik over with the crowd, and the latter made the most of these spots.

In the end, he joined forces with Judgment Day members to launch a brutal attack on Edge and made a statement. The changes in his mannerisms and the bonds he has developed with Rhea Ripley will likely play a huge role in his character development in the future.

#2 Bianca Belair is still looking for a compelling title feud

Bianca Belair issued an open challenge on WWE RAW tonight, which Sonya Deville answered. The EST of WWE successfully defended her championship against the former authority figure for the second time in six months.

Belair was her dominant self, but it's apparent that in the absence of Becky Lynch, no other superstar has enough momentum on their side to be the frontrunner in the list of potential challengers.

Bayley is the only superstar to have pinned Belair on WWE television this year as she picked up a win for her team at Clash at the Castle at the cost of the champion.

The Role Model has also implied that she has her eyes set on the title and won't hesitate to use her Damage CTRL allies to help her win the RAW Women's Championship. That being said, this title win could significantly impact the women's division.

#3 New stable wants to replicate The Bloodline-like domination in the women's division

In a shocking turn of events, Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY dethroned Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Both teams previously locked horns in the tag titles tournament finals last month. SKY and Kai lost that battle following a controversial pinfall, but they came prepared this time.

It was surprising to see Raquel and Aliyah drop their gold in less than a month. There might be questions about their credibility, but both teams are relatively new to the main roster, and thus, this special circumstance will allow the creative team to get away with the booking.

However, it is evident that the writers must invest in compelling narratives to revive the women's tag team division.

We discussed how Bayley is the only challenger for Bianca Belair, and her stablemates have already won the tag team championships. This might act as a catalyst to recreate The Bloodline-like run in the women's division, especially if Bayley can dethrone Belair as the RAW Women's Champion.

WWE has shifted towards creating multiple new stables and will need a strong group to form a welcome party for Toxic Attraction when they officially join the main roster.

#4 Kevin Owens has not been a part of any definitive WWE rivalry since turning Prizefighter

Kevin Owens' decision to bring back The Prizefighter gimmick had everyone cheering with excitement. However, it appears that it's going to be a while before he is involved in a title feud on WWE RAW.

He was involved in an altercation with Austin Theory this week that seemingly ended in Mr. Money in the Bank suffering from a broken nose. This could lead to a full-blown rivalry, but it would hijack Theory's feud with his former mentor, Johnny Gargano.

Kevin Owens has notably sent messages to The Bloodline regarding his intentions to come after Roman Reigns. With the growing tension between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso, it is expected that KO will eventually reunite with his best friend and engage in a title feud with The Usos.

Until then, we might only see him in one-off encounters against top names on the red brand.

#5 Potential truth in recent rumors about Goldberg's return?

Xero News @NewsXero Goldberg and Brock both Pitched to be working Saudi



Early plans had Goldberg vs Omos or Veer



And



Lesnar vs Lashley



How ever these are very early plans. Goldberg and Brock both Pitched to be working Saudi Early plans had Goldberg vs Omos or Veer And Lesnar vs Lashley How ever these are very early plans.

Omos was finally back on WWE RAW this week. He faced local talents such as Ryan Toombs and Khash Marazi in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. The resident giant of the red brand squashed his opponents within minutes to make another statement. His win doesn't seem that consequential unless the recent rumors are considered.

As reported earlier, WWE has plans to bring Goldberg back ahead of Crown Jewel. The Hall of Famer will face Omos or Veer Mahaan at the premium live event next month.

WWE recently started posting a lot about Goldberg on their social media platforms, and we might see it all culminate in the legend returning for a feud. It helps that Omos has MVP in his corner, considering the latter was heavily involved in Bobby Lashley's feud with Goldberg back when the duo worked together.

How did Vince McMahon create one of the most iconic characters in history? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy