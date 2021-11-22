5 biggest questions from WWE Survivor Series: Egg from Red Notice stolen; Roman Reigns picks up a decisive victory?

WWE Survivor Series proved to be another successful pay-per-view this year. Superstars from RAW and SmackDown competed in some of the best matches to earn brand supremacy.

After the dust settled, the superstars of RAW reigned supreme even though Roman Reigns picked up the win in the main event. Will his victory affect Big E's WWE Championship reign?

Becky Lynch picked up another tainted victory to keep herself on top of the women's division. How will Charlotte Flair react to her loss on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown?

Survivor Series also saw Randy Orton break records and pick up another massive win. How much energy does The Legend Killer have in store, and where will he end up when he hangs up his boots?

Sunday proved to be an eventful night for wrestling fans. However, many big questions were left unanswered during the pay-per-view.

Keeping that in mind, take a look at the five biggest questions from this year's WWE Survivor Series.

#5. Who stole Vince McMahon's Cleopatra egg at WWE Survivor Series?

WWE celebrated 25 years of The Rock by hosting a Battle Royal between 25 men of RAW and SmackDown. Additionally, WWE looked to push his latest Netflix film titled 'Red Notice' at Survivor Series.

The Rock gifted Vince McMahon a "one-hundred million dollar Cleopatra's Egg" from the movie to make a mark at Survivor Series. While the WWE Chairman was happy to receive the egg, it was stolen in a matter of minutes on the show.

One of the biggest mysteries of this year's Survivor Series started from the segment. Who stole Vince McMahon's Cleopatra egg from pay-per-view? Will the Chairman make Adam Pearce or Sonya Deville pay heavily for the loss?

Several superstars, including Brock Lesnar, R-Truth, or The Rock himself, could be responsible for the theft. Additionally, WWE could bring in Ryan Reynolds on Monday's RAW to hype the movie even more.

Did Rikishi do it for The Rock? Or will Lesnar ask for another championship match against Roman Reigns in return for the egg? Fans will find out shortly.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy