"He threatened to kill me" – Bill Apter pays tribute to Scott Hall and narrates hilarious anecdote (Exclusive)

The late Scott Hall was a fantastic character inside the ring and outside of it, says wrestling historian and journalist Bill Apter.

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall sadly passed away after suffering three heart attacks following hip surgery.

Since learning of his death, the wrestling world paid tribute to Scott Hall. Veteran journalist Bill Apter also paid tribute to his late friend. In a recent Sportskeeda Top Story video, Apter recalled an instance when Hall jokingly threatened to kill him if he didn't put him in the Pro Wrestling Illustrated magazine:

"The wrestling world has lost one of its iconic stars and a lot of us have lost a close friend. As I mentioned on a video that I did about Scott, a loving tribute to him, is that he was a character, both in the ring and out of the ring. He achieved his biggest fame as Razor Ramon, but he was just a great person to be around. He threatened to kill me and I knew he was only joking. One of our editors from Pro Wrestling Illustrated went to a convention and he came back with a picture autographed from Scott Hall (which said), 'If you don't put me in that rag of yours, I'm gonna kill you. Your friend, Razor Ramon, Chico.' So stuff like that, he was just incredible." (from 1:39 to 2:36)

Apter said Hall was the best "bad guy" ever.

Vince Russo says Scott Hall knew all about the wrestling business

Russo worked with Scott Hall in WWE and said the Hall of Famer was "great" at what he did in the ring:

"But man, this is a guy that was just great at his profession. You ever wanted to know anything about this business and really understand this business, then he's the guy you would watch and he's the guy you would listen to."

Scott Hall was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, first as an individual performer in 2014 and then as part of nWo in the Class of 2020.

Edited by Abhinav Singh