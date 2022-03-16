"It just hurts" - Vince Russo mourns the passing of Scott Hall with a heartfelt tribute (Exclusive)

The professional wrestling world has been taken aback by the sudden demise of Scott Hall. Former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo paid tribute to his former colleague on the latest episode of Legion of RAW.

Vince Russo had the opportunity to work with Scott Hall during the early 90s in WWE. The former writer was admittedly hurt when he learned the tragic news of Hall's passing.

Despite his personal struggles, Scott Hall was one of the most gifted minds in the business, and Russo stated that any aspiring wrestler striving for greatness just needed to watch the Hall of Famer's complete performances:

"I got to work with Scott at WWE. I guess the news broke on Saturday, it kinda came out of nowhere. I was checking the news and I saw that headline. But man, this is a guy that was just great at his profession. You ever wanted to know anything about this business and really understand this business, then he's the guy you would watch and he's the guy you would listen to. We're just losing so many of them, bro. Piper, you know, I mean, we're losing so many of them, it just hurts." (04:29)

Scott Hall, aka Razor Ramon, exuded unmatched charisma in his prime and Vince Russo noted that the legend had all the tools to be the ideal wrestling superstar.

Russo also mentioned a few other iconic names that are no longer with us today. He added that wrestlers from the past were just on a different level owing to their long-lasting impact:

"He was just the epitomy of, to me, what a professional wrestler is. And bro, you lost Joe (Road Warrior Animal), who used to do this show, and that's what it always reminds me of. These guys were professional wrestlers, and they were just so, so good at what they did—just the cream of the crop. Dusty Rhodes, we can go down the list, bro," said Russo. (03:53)

Scott Hall was 63 years old at the time of his passing

Kevin Nash revealed on Monday that his close friend was on life support at a hospital in Marietta, Georgia, after suffering three heart attacks.

WWE issued a statement just as RAW began on Monday night confirming that the four-time Intercontinental Champion had passed away. The company even put together a video package celebrating Scott Hall's career, which aired on RAW. Vince Russo praised the work that went into WWE's tribute.

Scott Hall leaves behind a rich legacy in professional wrestling, and in case you haven't checked them out already, several wrestling stars shared their reactions to the two-time Hall of Famer's passing.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and provide a H/T to Sportskeeda.

Edited by Jacob Terrell