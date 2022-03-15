×
The wrestling world reacts to the passing of Scott Hall

Scott Hall is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer who sadly passed away on Monday, March 14th...
Jeremy Bennett
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Mar 15, 2022 12:13 PM IST
News

As Monday Night RAW kicked off this week, the wrestling world sadly learned that Scott Hall had passed away at the age of 63. Early Monday morning, fellow nWo alum Kevin Nash announced that Hall was being taken off life support, and up until the announcement to kick off RAW, the wrestling legend was fighting for his life.

At exactly 8 p.m. ET, WWE tweeted their condolences, confirming that Hall had passed:

"WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Hall's family, friends, and fans."
WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away.WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans. https://t.co/jgqL3WizOS

The sudden decline in health was due to complications from hip surgery that resulted in three heart attacks. Doctors put Hall on life support to allow for his family to fly into town.

The wrestling world has reacted to Hall's passing and several of those emotional tweets can be viewed below:

He's gone. 😔
This hurts my heart so much 💔 twitter.com/wwe/status/150…
#RIPScottHall https://t.co/0pcIXLIwjB
So many prayers for Scott Hall and his family right now. The wrestling community is a very strong family and near or far, we have each others backs. Times like these are never easy but I do know there are so many incredible people waiting for you on the other side, ‘Bad Guy.’ 💜 https://t.co/KGTpWR44BR
He lived 1000 lives in his time here and changed our business when it had the largest spotlight. There will never be another like him. Say goodnight to the bad guy 💔 twitter.com/WWE/status/150…
Always enjoyed being around the Bad Guy. One of best minds, and workers, in the business, he and Kevin changed the business-for the better. Rest easy friend. twitter.com/wwe/status/150…
God, thank you for the relationship I had with Big Skit Hall! #RESTEASYRAZOR you’ll be missed my friend!
My family and I are saddened to hear of the passing of our friend, Scott Hall. I knew him most of my life and he will be very missed. Our prayers go out to his family and friends. #RIPScottHall https://t.co/gBPwUw250T
Doesn’t seem real. RIP Scott. You were a light. I’ll cherish our memories and always be so beyond grateful for your words and encouragement. Has always meant so much to Brie and I. Lots of love and prayers to the family. 🤍✨🙏🏼N twitter.com/wwe/status/150…
“Bad times don’t last, but bad guys do.” #RIPScottHall 🤘🏼 twitter.com/wwe/status/150… https://t.co/FbBEWLyzxW
RIP SCOTT HALL https://t.co/Fl2MbW6dj0
In ‘89 I spent 5 weeks in Germany with Scott Hall.We got on.In’91 I was on a try out for 1 day for WCW in the UK and,although he would never admit it,got me kept on the 5 day tour.My deepest condolence to Scotts family.Rest well pal.
Hard work pays offDreams come true Bad times don’t lastBut bad guys do RIP SCOTT HALL https://t.co/WUfBZC1Ja2
RIP Bad Guy https://t.co/iwf7lRBL9B
twitter.com/wwe/status/150… https://t.co/kS9o38vGCy
Crushed #RIPScottHall https://t.co/Tz101apbWP

Scott Hall is in rare company as a two-time WWE Hall of Famer

After initial stints with WWE, WCW, and New Japan Pro Wrestling among others, Hall rose to prominence as Razor Ramon in the then-WWF in 1992.

Razor's most famous moment came in the legendary ladder match against Shawn Michaels for the WWF Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania X. It's a bout that inspired countless tributes in subsequent decades and set the standard for ladder matches in professional wrestling from then on.

Now THAT is what you call a Ladder Match. https://t.co/If96wiR9dI

After choosing WCW over WWE in 1996, Hall would send shockwaves throughout the wrestling industry with Kevin Nash as they formed the nWo, a faction that would put WCW ahead of WWE for many weeks in the fabled Monday Night Wars.

Hall was first inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014 as Razor Ramon, and then became a two-time WWE Hall of Famer with the induction of the nWo in 2020.

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your favorite memories of Scott Hall? Post them below in the comments.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
हिन्दी