The wrestling world reacts to the passing of Scott Hall

As Monday Night RAW kicked off this week, the wrestling world sadly learned that Scott Hall had passed away at the age of 63. Early Monday morning, fellow nWo alum Kevin Nash announced that Hall was being taken off life support, and up until the announcement to kick off RAW, the wrestling legend was fighting for his life.
At exactly 8 p.m. ET, WWE tweeted their condolences, confirming that Hall had passed:
"WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Hall's family, friends, and fans."
The sudden decline in health was due to complications from hip surgery that resulted in three heart attacks. Doctors put Hall on life support to allow for his family to fly into town.
The wrestling world has reacted to Hall's passing and several of those emotional tweets can be viewed below:
Scott Hall is in rare company as a two-time WWE Hall of Famer
After initial stints with WWE, WCW, and New Japan Pro Wrestling among others, Hall rose to prominence as Razor Ramon in the then-WWF in 1992.
Razor's most famous moment came in the legendary ladder match against Shawn Michaels for the WWF Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania X. It's a bout that inspired countless tributes in subsequent decades and set the standard for ladder matches in professional wrestling from then on.
After choosing WCW over WWE in 1996, Hall would send shockwaves throughout the wrestling industry with Kevin Nash as they formed the nWo, a faction that would put WCW ahead of WWE for many weeks in the fabled Monday Night Wars.
Hall was first inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014 as Razor Ramon, and then became a two-time WWE Hall of Famer with the induction of the nWo in 2020.
