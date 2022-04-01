Bill Apter says high-profile WrestleMania 38 match could have a "screwjob ending" (Exclusive)

The WrestleMania 38 main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns could have a controversial ending, as per wrestling journalist Bill Apter.

Reigns and Lesnar will meet at WrestleMania 38 on night 2 of the show, which will be the third time that they will face each other in the main event of the marquee show. The last time the two stars faced each other at The Show of Shows was at WrestleMania 34 in 2018.

This week's The Bro Show featured legendary journalist Bill Apter and former WWE writer Vince Russo. Host Dr. Chris Featherstone asked them about bold predictions for WrestleMania 38. Apter opined that there could be a "screwjob ending" in the match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns so that a rematch can take place at SummerSlam.

"I think that Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar is going to have some sort of screwjob ending. I don't know what it is but that's going to be open, where they have to do a rematch at SummerSlam. There's going to be controversy in that," said Apter. [23:20 to 23:35]

Reigns defeated Lesnar at the Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia last year, which was their first match against each other since SummerSlam 2018.

Roman Reigns says he'll be the greatest after his win against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

Reigns recently claimed that he's the greatest modern-day champion in the company and that he plans to put a pin on the Lesnar chapter this weekend.

"It's time that we close this chapter and move on. You know, for me, I've been on the run of a lifetime. I think I've solidified myself clearly in the modern day as the greatest champion to be a part of WWE. For me to get past this chapter of Brock Lesnar, I think it puts me on a playing field, on a level that no one else can touch," said The Tribal Chief.

Reigns, who won the Universal Championship at the Payback show in August 2020, is closing in on 600 days with the title. His current reign is among the most successful in the history of the title.

