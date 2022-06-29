"That speaks volumes" - Former WWE star Bill DeMott on Vince McMahon calling him after family tragedy

Bill DeMott recently discussed the time when Vince McMahon contacted him following his daughter’s death.

On October 10, 2015, DeMott’s daughter Keri died after she was hit by a drunk driver in Orlando, Florida. Although the former Performance Center coach did not work for WWE at the time, McMahon immediately reached out to send his condolences.

Speaking to Monte & The Pharaoh on the “LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast,” DeMott made it clear he appreciated the then-WWE Chairman’s heartfelt words.

“When my daughter was killed in 2015, Vince was one of the first people to pick up the phone and speak to me,” DeMott said. “And that speaks volumes. This isn’t wrestling, this isn’t a gimmick. This wasn’t so he could say, ‘Hey, guess who I called during his tragedy?’ This was a man, Vince, calling a man, Bill, and sharing a moment and some thoughts and just heartfelt conversation.” [32:46-33:15]

DeMott’s family created the Keri Anne DeMott Foundation in 2016. The non-profit organization was set up to honor Keri’s memory with the aim of “one day ending drunk, impaired, and distracted driving.”

Bill DeMott’s experience working for Vince McMahon

In 2001, DeMott joined WWE as an in-ring competitor following Vince McMahon’s purchase of WCW. He went on to work in several behind-the-scenes roles, including as the head trainer of WWE’s Deep South Wrestling and NXT developmental systems.

The two-time WCW United States Champion only had good things to say when asked about his working relationship with McMahon.

“I knew when it was business and I knew when you could have a couple of laughs with him,” DeMott continued. “He was always available to you, or at least in the times I was with him, and later on when I worked behind the scenes as a producer and an agent.” [33:19-33:34]

DeMott worked for WWE between 2001-2007 and 2011-2015. The 55-year-old resigned from his NXT coaching role on March 6, 2015, following past allegations that he mistreated trainees. He recently stated that he maintains his innocence and only left to avoid causing WWE further embarrassment.

