Billy Gunn believes that 6-time WWE Champion was greater than Hulk Hogan

Gunn said that this WWE Superstar got over in a short period of time.

He also believed that while there were many greats, this multi-time WWE Champion was The Man.

Hogan was good, Austin was better (Pic Source: WWE)

There will always be a debate amongst wrestling fans as to who the greatest wrestler of all time (or the GOAT of professional wrestling) is. There will always be various answers, and it's hard to pick the one person that defined the business. So, it would take a brave man to suggest otherwise, and it turns out that Billy Gunn seemed to fit the bill.

On AEW Unrestricted, Gunn revealed that he believed Stone Cold Steve Austin was one of the greatest of all time. He did say that Hogan had a longer 'life span' and did certain things but didn't get over as fast as Steve Austin did. He said:

"Austin was another level, because he played the part. He was the perfect guy, he's that guy. And he had the perfect villain in that guy that everybody hated. There's not a person on planet Earth at that time that could not connect with him."

Gunn said that it was a connection that was so strong that fans couldn't get enough of it. Gunn also pointed out that a wrestler is over when his opponent has very little to do in the ring, and he (Austin) is that good.

Fans may have words with Gunn if they ever meet him on the street to dispute his claims, but there's no denying that Austin, in a short period, became the biggest star the business had ever seen.