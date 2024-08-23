After putting Roman Reigns through the announce table on last week's episode of SmackDown, The Original Tribal Chief could be off WWE programming for a few weeks. Brutal attacks like those done to Reigns, Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and Kevin Owens are used to write those performers off TV for varied amounts of time.

When The Head of the Table does come back, it will be for the build to his first match since WrestleMania. While Solo Sikoa waits for that to happen, the next seven WWE stars can oppose The Tribal Heir and his Bloodline.

#5. The Bloodline stole the WWE Tag Team titles from DIY

Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga may have beaten Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano for the titles, but it wasn't a dominant showing. DIY held its own against the hard-charging Bloodline.

However, outside interference from Solo Sikoa and Tonga Loa secured the titles for the new-look faction. The quick swap was disappointing for Johnny Wrestling and The Blackheart as they were two of the most important stars in NXT history.

Gargano and Ciampa had to go through a mini-tournament just for another shot to regain the titles. They lost to the Street Profits but deserve a fair rematch. They can keep the Bloodline busy while Roman Reigns recovers.

#4. LA Knight is one of SmackDown's top faces

LA Knight's mouth may attract some unwanted attention in the form of the Bloodline. {Image Credit: WWE.com}

LA Knight will defend the United States Championship against Santos Escobar this Friday on the blue brand. Since he holds one of SmackDown's top prizes, it only makes sense for Sikoa to target more championships. Fatu and Tonga will defend the WWE Tag titles on the same episode of SmackDown.

He couldn't pry the Undisputed WWE title from Cody Rhodes, so he could potentially pivot to a former enemy of the Bloodline. The Megastar has battled Escobar several times over the last two months, so he needs a new opponent.

Knight is one of the top faces on the blue brand, so pitting him against the Bloodline will provide him with a huge obstacle to overcome. He could even begrudgingly stand by Reigns whenever he returns.

#3. The Street Profits are hungry for a Championship

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins haven't held tag team gold in over three years. Unifying the titles severely limited which teams would become Champions.

Since WWE wanted to prop up the Bloodline, this greatly affected the Street Profits. Fatu and Tonga may retain the titles against the Street Profits because of interference from the Bloodline.

Ford and Dawkins will feel cheated and keep going for the titles. It could possibly even lead to a four-on-four match pitting Solo Sikoa's minions against DIY and the Street Profits.

#2. Kevin Owens & #1. Cody Rhodes have opposed the Bloodline

Cody Rhodes must know that Solo Sikoa will come for him again and again, including against Kevin Owens. (Image Credit: WWE.com}

Solo Sikoa still thinks he should be the Undisputed WWE Champion. If not for Roman Reigns returning at SummerSlam, Sikoa believes he would have beaten Cody Rhodes.

If his faction isn't booked at the Bash in Berlin, it's a strong possibility that they could crash the title match between Rhodes and Kevin Owens. It would assert their influence over the title picture while also telling Rhodes that they're still coming for his title.

The American Nightmare and The Prizefighter can have a match that doesn't involve a heel turn. Battling Owens and Rhodes while Reigns is absent could add new layers to the relationship between Owens and Rhodes.

