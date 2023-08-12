"Blame yourself" – Dutch Mantell hits back at former WWE IC Champion

Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter in WWE, has never been afraid to share his true feelings about the wrestling business. In a recent interview, the veteran booker and manager responded to a disparaging claim that Ahmed Johnson made about him.

Mantell previously revealed that Vince McMahon wanted him to lend advice to Johnson during the former Intercontinental Champion's WWE run in the mid-1990s. However, during an appearance on The Hannibal TV, Johnson said Mantell was talking "bullc**p."

On the latest episode of his Story with Dutch Mantell podcast, Mantell reiterated that McMahon wanted him to help Johnson. The wrestling legend also questioned why The Pearl River Powerhouse failed to take advice on board:

"If you're not gonna use what a veteran is going to tell you, then don't knock the veteran later on for you not learning," Mantell said. "Blame yourself. I don't know what Ahmed is doing now, but I'll tell you this: he's not working for any wrestling company and he's not making any money wrestling. But he could have if he'd have been just a little bit smarter." [1:59 – 2:22]

Mantell added that the former Nation of Domination member "did more harm than good" in a wrestling ring due to his lack of ability.

What did Vince McMahon say to Dutch Mantell?

Ahmed Johnson worked for WWE between 1995 and 1998. According to creative team member Bruce Prichard, Vince McMahon viewed the former WWE star as a future world champion at one stage.

Dutch Mantell disclosed details of a conversation he once had with McMahon about Johnson's lack of progress:

"Vince asked me one day [for] an update on him. He said, 'How's he doing?' I went, 'Well, that's a tough nut there, Vince, to crack,' and he says, 'Tell me about it, pal.' He wanted him to get better, but it's not up to Vince to train him. He needed to bring something to the table, and he did bring the huge body, which Vince liked, but that was all he brought." [2:47 – 3:13]

In a separate interview, former WWE star Val Venis recently spoke about Johnson reluctantly losing to him in a practice match.

What do you make of Dutch Mantell's remarks? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Why did fans start booing John Cena?