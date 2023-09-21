Blast from Charlotte Flair's past to haunt her on SmackDown? Analyzing the possibility

On SmackDown, Charlotte Flair is currently part of a saga involving Shotzi, Bayley, and Asuka. However, there is a chance that this week on the blue brand, The Queen's past might come back to haunt her.

A potential rival of The Nature Girl could return and begin a feud with her. The superstar who could come and restart a feud with Flair on SmackDown is Nia Jax. Before she left WWE in 2021, the 39-year-old was in a feud with Charlotte. The duo had a series of matches on RAW in which both registered a win each. However, one of these matches led to a real-life incident between the two.

On the August 30, 2021 episode of RAW, Jax accidentally dropped Flair on her head. This incident, followed by miscommunication, led to the duo trading blows for real. While Jax won that match, Flair got her revenge a week later when she defended her RAW Women's Title against Jax.

Thus, WWE could use an angle like this to create a feud between Flair and Jax. Because on RAW, the promotion is booking Nia Jax to see where she fits. Her recent attack on Piper Niven and Chelsea Green indicated the same. So, if such is the case, the creative team could test her on SmackDown against Flair.

SmackDown star beat Charlotte Flair for the first time in 800 days

Not many superstars in the WWE women's division have a resume like Charlotte Flair. Through immense hard work and domination, Flair has created a legacy and is well respected by her colleagues. That's why beating the 14-time world champion is indeed a big occasion.

Recently, a SmackDown superstar did the same for the first time in 800 days. The superstar in question is former WWE Women's Champion Asuka. On September 16 and 17, the Japanese superstar faced Charlotte Flair. Unexpectedly, Asuka managed to win both matches.

While these matches between the two were not on TV due to the event being a live show, these victories are indeed a massive achievement for Asuka. As per Cagematch, before beating Flair on September 16, Asuka beat her in a singles match on WWE RAW on May 17, 2021.

Given that so much time had passed since Asuka had beaten Flair, her victory on September 16 has brought the former a lot of joy. It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for both women on SmackDown.

