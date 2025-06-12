Blockbuster Bloodline return to cost Jacob Fatu his US Title on WWE SmackDown? Exploring potential Solo Sikoa masterstroke

Jacob Fatu finally turned on Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank, costing his real-life cousin a shot at winning the Men's MITB briefcase. The former allies are likely colliding very soon, but what if Solo has had a master plan all along involving the return of a couple of Bloodline members?

The former self-proclaimed Tribal Chief could demand answers on WWE SmackDown, with a potential confrontation with The Tribal Wolf that would need Nick Aldis' security officials. Solo can also speak with the general manager and demand a shot at the United States Championship.

If it happens, The Samoan Werewolf will need backup, given that JC Mateo is on Solo's side. Maybe he could get Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa back to aid him in this feud. They are currently absent from weekly programming due to their respective injuries.

However, one potential scenario is for The Tongans to stay loyal to Solo Sikoa and help him beat Jacob Fatu to win the United States Title. Solo was the one who brought them to WWE, so they owe him for that. The new Bloodline's lineup would then consist of The Street Champ, The Tongans, and JC Mateo.

While some fans might revolt because of Jacob Fatu's short title reign as U.S. Champ, it could lead to The Samoan Werewolf creating his new faction. That scenario creates lots of possibilities as long as the creative team finds the right formula similar to what made the OG Bloodline storyline work.

Zilla Fatu drops massive tease following Jacob Fatu's actions against Solo Sikoa

If The Tongans are not yet fully recovered, Jacob Fatu will need to look elsewhere for backup. Hikuleo and Lance Anoa'i are reportedly part of the roster, so they are possible options for The Samoan Werewolf.

Jimmy Uso is also available, though his history with both Solo and Jacob makes it unlikely, so he's probably staying away. Meanwhile, one real-life Bloodline member recently teased an alliance with the reigning United States Champion.

Here's what Zilla Fatu posted:

"& REMEMBER BIG ZILLA IS ONLY ONE PHONE CALL AWAY. HELLLLLOOOOOO!"

Zilla is the son of the late Umaga, the cousin of The Usos, Solo, and Jacob. He's not signed to WWE and is currently honing his skills under the guidance of Booker T at Reality of Wrestling.

