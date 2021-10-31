5 dream matches for The Bloodline outside WWE

The Bloodline is a faction consisting of Roman Reigns, The Usos, and special counsel Paul Heyman. They have enjoyed a reign of sustained dominance on WWE SmackDown.

Roman Reigns has held the Universal Championship for well over 400 days now. The Usos are the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. There appears to be no end to the reign of The Bloodline.

They have smashed their way through almost all of WWE, and there remain few names that hold weight in a credible challenge to The Bloodline.

But what if we look at those outside WWE? Who out there could give The Bloodline a run for their money?

#5. Bloodline vs. Inner Circle

When Chris Jericho arrived in AEW, he made sure to surround himself with a group of severely talented individuals.

Like The Bloodline, The Inner Circle was used to keep the AEW World Title on Chris Jericho.

Now they operate in a standalone yet unified way, enjoying their own personal pursuits while coming together when faced with a common enemy.

Sammy Guevara is the latest Inner Circle success story, dethroning Miro to take the AEW TNT Championship.

The Bloodline and The Inner Circle share a remarkable resemblance. Both the Bloodline and Inner Circle share a desire to bring trophies and achievements to their factions.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh