Bloodline cracks to emerge on SmackDown as Roman Reigns faces harsh reality? Analyzing the chances

Roman Reigns needs to return to the squared circle as soon as possible to keep his throne. As if it weren’t enough to have outsiders targeting him, now The Tribal Chief has to deal with the man who might have a bigger claim to be the Head of the Table: The Rock.

The Most Electrifying Man returned on RAW: Day 1 and confronted Jinder Mahal. However, it didn’t end there. The Rock stayed back to address the WWE Universe, hinting that he has Roman Reigns’ Tribal Chief seat in his mind.

Even though The Tribal Chief has Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa by his side, The Rock’s words can easily get into his head. As the frustrations build, if Reigns lashes out at Jimmy and Solo, he will alienate himself further and push the remaining Bloodline members to align with The People’s Champ.

It seems that Reigns is slowly moving from being the predator to becoming the prey.

Bill Apter on why Roman Reigns is the biggest star of WWE

The fans didn’t see the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion as much as the other titleholders last year. Reigns only had 11 matches in 2023, two of which were tag team matches.

However, despite his absence, The Tribal Chief kept up his popularity. Whenever Roman Reigns was scheduled for an event, it was an incredibly hyped segment.

Bill Apter explained why Reigns continued to maintain the top-tier status regardless of his limited appearances.

"Well, they talk about him all the time on both shows. So, he is there in terms of mentality of the product. He is still there. So, when he comes back, it's a special attraction... They always had a face of the company, but I think now in the past few years that rather than depending upon that 'guy,' that person like a Hulk Hogan or Randy Savage or Bret Hart to be the face of the company, they want this to be an all-encompassing company that everybody is out there, so to say.”

Recently, Randy Orton has vowed to take away everything from Roman Reigns and the Bloodline. This week's New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown will determine who will challenge The Tribal Chief next among The Viper, LA Knight, and Kevin Owens.