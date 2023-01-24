The annual Royal Rumble event is almost upon us, and there are several potential options that WWE has when it comes to betrayals.

Over the past few months, the cracks in The Bloodline have become apparent whilst there are a number of other shaky alliances that could be tested in what is considered to be one of the biggest matches of the year.

The following list looks at just five betrayals that could happen at The Royal Rumble on Saturday night.

#5. Imperium implodes inside The Royal Rumble

Tag teams and stables rarely leave The Royal Rumble on the same page once they enter it, and much like with The Shield, if all of Imperium is added to the match, then it's likely there will be some fireworks.

Gunther announced his entry to the match despite already being a champion. He will likely eliminate both Vinci and Kaiser to secure a match for the top title at WrestleMania. Imperium will get past it by seeing that it is every man for themselves, but it is clear that all three men would put their ambitions above their friendship.

#4. Drew McIntyre eliminates Sheamus from The Royal Rumble

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have become close friends over the past few months and have joined forces to combat Roman Reigns. Both men are former world champions and would definitely want to win The Royal Rumble match and main-event WrestleMania.

It is every man for themselves at Rumble, and it's a match that both men have won in the past, so they will be aware of the stakes and that they can fight each other for their chance at glory.

#3. Uncle Howdy costs Bray Wyatt in his Pitch Black match

Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt have been at odds since his return to the company back at Extreme Rules. It's unclear if the two men are friends or enemies, but with rumors claiming that they could collide at WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble could be enlightening.

The Pitch Black match doesn't appear to have any rules and could allow Uncle Howdy to cost Wyatt his first match back in WWE, which would then set up the storyline for their WrestleMania bout.

#2. Bray Wyatt costs Alexa Bliss the Women's Championship

Bray Wyatt was betrayed by Alexa Bliss back in WrestleMania 37, which later led to Bliss pushing forward with her own playground without Wyatt. He is clearly still in her head and has the ability to control her, which could come into play this weekend.

Wyatt will want revenge, and that could be what this is building towards; if the former WWE Champion costs Bliss the title at Royal Rumble, then it could lead to her aligning with Uncle Howdy and looking to take him down.

#1. Sami Zayn aligns with Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns have had a whole host of issues in recent weeks, and it's clear that The Tribal Chief no longer trusts The Honorary Uce. Reigns found him not guilty in the Tribal Court this week, but at some point, these trust issues are bound to get to Sami, leading him to betray The Bloodline.

This weekend could finally be the moment he chooses if he is able to help Kevin Owens defeat Reigns, even if it is via disqualification. This would then cause a rift between Reigns and The Usos as well since Jey Uso defended Zayn and claimed The Honorary Uce's loyalty to their family.

Do you think there will be many betrayals on the road to WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

