Bloodline member to be inducted into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame? Exploring the chances

In the last three years, The Bloodline has established itself as one of WWE's most dominant and feared factions. Led by The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, the faction, at one point, held almost all the gold WWE had to offer.

While they have been incredibly entertaining, their story is about to get even more mouthwatering as we head for WrestleMania 40. But, before The Bloodline gets to The Showcase of the Immortals, one member could be "acknowledged" as part of the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame class.

The member in question is none other than The Wiseman of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman. The man who has been in the ear of The Head of the Table ever since the faction was formed, Heyman is a legend in the sports entertainment industry. And, with WrestleMania taking place in the City of Brotherly Love, there is no better place for him to be deservedly inducted.

The city of Philadelphia and Paul Heyman go way back, what with his brainchild, ECW, finding its roots there. So, to have him inducted into the Hall of Fame just days before the Show of Shows in Philadelphia would be nothing short of incredible. And, given his years of professional experience, it would be one of his career highlights.

However, the possibilities of this occurring are small, to say the least. After all, he is still an active WWE member, and such an honor requires the decorum and respect that a figure of his caliber deserves. However, considering that he is presently playing a "heel" role, rewarding him with such a distinction now would simply detract from his outstanding performance over the past three years. However, it is just a matter of time until he is rightfully inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Paul Heyman revealed that The Bloodline will be on next week's SmackDown

The fallout of the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event in Las Vegas was chaotic. Everyone wanted answers: Roman Reigns, The Rock, Cody Rhodes, there is a lot to answer for. However, following this week's episode of SmackDown, both The Rock and The Bloodline are incredibly displeased. After all, the CCO of WWE, Triple H, made it official that Cody Rhodes will be the one to face Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Shortly after this announcement, however, The Game ran into Paul Heyman. The Wiseman wanted to hash it out with Triple H but realized that things could go terribly awry. So, he stepped back and informed the CCO that he would return on next week's episode of SmackDown with Roman Reigns, The Rock, and The Bloodline in tow.

Expand Tweet

Things will surely get tense on next week's episode, and the WWE Universe is here for it. It will be interesting to see just what goes down between Triple H, Roman Reigns, and The Rock next Friday.

What do you think the future holds for The Bloodline? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.