Bloodline member to miss WWE Elimination Chamber due to real-life issues? Exploring why it’s possible

WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will take place on March 1 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. The PLE will include two Chamber matches - for the men's and women's roster specifically. The six-man mega contest is the last chance for the WWE Superstars to punch their ticket to a world title match at WrestleMania 41. However, a superstar might miss the grand event due to his real-life issues.

Bloodline 2.0 member Jacob Fatu will square off against Braun Strowman and Damian Priest in a Triple Threat contest this week in an Elimination Chamber qualifier match on SmackDown. Even though Fatu is widely expected to win this bout, there are chances he may not walk out as the victor. Instead, either Damian Priest or Braun Strowman might emerge as the winners, with the chances of Priest winning reportedly being high.

Previously, after Royal Rumble, there were reports of a feud booked between The Scottish Warrior and the Priest to culminate at The Show of Shows. Priest eliminated McIntyre at the Royal Rumble and their rivalry may pick up steam at the Elimination Chamber.

As for Jacob Fatu, it is a known fact that he has a slightly murky past and it might prevent him from participating in the Elimination Chamber PLE which will take place in Toronto, Canada. Before he had signed with WWE, there were speculations that he might not be allowed to enter certain countries outside the US due to his past criminal record. The Samoan Werewolf was involved in an armed robbery at the age of 18, and such criminal cases prevent the entry of superstars in other countries.

This might not be exactly the case every time, seeing as Fatu did travel to Canada for the Money in the Bank PLE last year. However, there is always a minuscule chance that he may not be as fortuitous this time though. Michael Cole had informed that Triple H and WWE had to rope in a top immigration law firm to clear Fatu's travel to Canada the last time. If the company does not do so this time, an unintended consequence may be that Jacob Fatu might not win the Triple Threat match this week.

Instead of getting booked in for a Chamber match, the 32-year-old superstar might turn his focus on another major rivalry.

Jacob Fatu might turn on Solo Sikoa before WWE WrestleMania 41

With the stocks of Jacob Fatu rising high every day in WWE, it was rumored that he may kick out Solo Sikoa from The New Bloodline and declare himself the leader of the group. Solo Sikoa has lost several matches on a trot in the last few months, with his last defeat coming at the hands of Roman Reigns on RAW's debut episode on Netflix.

Solo is no longer The Tribal Chief, and thereby, his place as leader of The New Bloodline is also in question. Jacob Fatu is getting a lot of traction with the WWE Universe, which might propel him to remove Solo from the group. The two might then collide at WrestleMania 41 in a singles match. It remains to be seen if The Samoan Werewolf will turn on his Bloodline mate anytime soon.

