4 Reasons why Jacob Fatu should qualify for Men's WWE Elimination Chamber Match

Jacob Fatu has come into WWE as a wrecking force. His win-loss record hasn’t mattered much, as fans see him as a destructive superstar whose only ambition is to punish his opponents.

This week, SmackDown will host an Elimination Chamber qualifying match between Jacob Fatu, Damian Priest, and Braun Strowman. All three men have faced each other, and WWE fans know what they can do in the ring.

Former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest looks well set to qualify in the match and enter the 2025 Men’s Elimination Chamber contest. However, many WWE fans want to see Fatu do the unthinkable and pick up an important win.

Check out the four reasons why Bloodline’s Jacob Fatu should be the next man to enter the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match.

#4. The match needs some intensity that Jacob Fatu can provide

John Cena is one of the most well-rounded stars WWE has ever seen. Meanwhile, technical wrestlers CM Punk and Seth Rollins will likely enter the steel structure with him. Logan Paul will add the high-flying drama to the contest, while Drew McIntyre will bring his intensity to the match.

Jacob Fatu’s addition will increase the intensity of the contest, as Elimination Chamber is usually a brutal match. He loves to get physical and has overcome several painful bumps.

Fatu’s addition could be the X-factor the match needs to earn some top spots. He could be like Brock Lesnar in the contest and make a big impression.

#3. His addition will increase the unpredictability

CM Punk will likely go after Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match. Meanwhile, fans could see John Cena and Logan Paul create memorable moments.

Jacob Fatu could add unpredictability and even eliminate a top name from the match to make an impact. Additionally, WWE fans could see him as a potential dark horse who could go on to win the contest, especially if he is among the final two left in the structure.

It’s also great to see a mix of stars who can cause some upsets in such big matches, and Fatu could surprise a few WWE fans a lot more than Damian Priest.

#2. The Elimination Chamber Match could give him some good exposure

WWE has given Jacob Fatu a lot of exposure since his debut. He has worked alongside Solo Sikoa and taken on former and current world champions, including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Braun Strowman.

Entering the Elimination Chamber will give Fatu various big names to work against. Even a staredown with John Cena could help him get a boost. Additionally, he could rub shoulders with former world champions CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins or Finn Balor.

The exposure could prove vital for the star who many believe has the potential to become a future world champion. Damian Priest may not go on to win the Elimination Chamber match, and he doesn’t need the exposure after a lengthy reign in the World Heavyweight Championship.

#1. Jacob Fatu could get his next feud inside WWE's steel structure

SmackDown has seen Jacob Fatu get some good matches and rivalries. He has ended up on the losing side more often than not.

Things could change if he enters the Men’s Chamber Match in March. The exposure could allow him to find his next in-ring rival.

WWE fans could see Fatu face John Cena, Drew McIntyre, or another big name after the PLE in a singles match. A match against any of the men would take him to the next level and hopefully prove to be a turnaround for him.

Fatu has been stuck with the same names Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline was targeting and has only faced off against Braun Strowman otherwise. The change would be important for him, especially if he doesn’t continue working with Solo.

